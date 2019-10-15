{{featured_button_text}}

CARLIN – A wildland fire that started Monday morning burned more than 1,000 acres had burned near Hunter, five miles north of the Carlin Conservation Camp, according to  Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

The fire was reported at 11:24 a.m. with state and Elko County resources on the scene.

According to a scanner report, a vehicle with California plates was seen fleeing the area of the fire and was stopped by Carlin Police.

Engines from Elko County Fire District, Carlin VFD, Ryndon VFD, Maggie Creek Ranch, Nevada Division of Forestry and  the Bureau of Land Management were on the scene, according to Elko County Fire Administrator Linda Bingaman.

Hand crews from Carlin, Ely and Wells Conservation Camps were were working in steep, rocky terrain to suppress fire. They were assisted by one NDF helicopter, and two BLM bulldozers.

Bingaman said additional resources would be on the scene Tuesday. There was no estimate of containment.

