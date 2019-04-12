You are the owner of this article.
Fire caves in roof of Pine Street home

Elko Fire crews work to put out a house fire at 403 Pine Street that was reported at about 11:15 p.m. April 8. The fire spread from the first floor to the attic, and is currently under investigation. 

 Erik Jorgensen ELKO DAILY CORRESPONDENT

ELKO – Firefighters were called to a late night house fire Monday on Pine Street that was recently declared a public nuisance by the city.

No injuries were reported, and no one was in the home, said Jack Snyder, deputy fire chief.

“Elko Fire had received reports of potentially someone being inside,” said Snyder. “Crews searched the interior for any victims and gave an all-clear for no one being inside."

Elko Fire and Police departments along with the Elko County Ambulance responded to 403 Pine Street at approximately 11: 15 p.m.on April 8 after witnesses called to report flames visible from the home. 

Upon arrival, fire crews reported they saw "heavy fire" coming out of a first-floor side window that had an extension into the roof.

The fire eventually spread upstairs, leading crews to be ordered out of the structure.

“The home suffered significant fire, heat, smoke and water damage as well as a collapse of the roof into the second story,” Snyder said.

Three engines, two ladder trucks and three command vehicles were at the scene. Crews left at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Snyder said.

Starting February 2018, several complaints about the condition of the property were sent to the City of Elko, said City planner Cathy Laughlin.

Homeowner ordered to clean up

Elko City Council ordered cleanup of this residential property at 403 Pine St. on Dec. 11.

On Dec. 11, neighbors told the Elko City Council they had watched as old vehicles, trash and debris pile up around the home in recent years.

The property was declared a public nuisance by the City Council at that meeting, ordering owner William Armstrong to clean up trash and other debris, according to Elko Daily Free Press files.

