ELKO – Last November — a time of the year when fire season is typically behind us — a blaze started 7 miles from the town of Paradise, California. Ninety minutes later the Butte County Sheriff’s Office tweeted the first evacuation order for Puga, a nearby community. Soon after, Edgewood Lane, the main artery out of town, was clogged with people fleeing disaster.
A little less than a year later, the tragedy is still fresh in the minds of people who live in fire-prone areas. While the people of Paradise were surrounded by forests, many residents in Elko County — including Spring Creek and Kittridge Canyon — live among a “sea of sage” that is rapidly being replaced by cheatgrass. With ample fuel, hot summers and limited escape routes, are local communities prepared for a “megafire?”
In Paradise the plan for phased evacuations quickly fell apart as wind whipped the flames toward town. Order broke down as people fled their homes in vehicles, ash raining down on them. Despite the fact that Paradise had widened and straightened roads after a fire in 2008, escapees were caught up in a congested snarl, some dying in their cars. Others ran.
The Feather River Hospital was notified at 8 a.m. that the fire was only 7 miles away. By 8:15 a.m. the grounds were on fire as medical staff struggled to rescue themselves and their 67 patients.
“If your car was not on fire, you were the ambulance,” said Darrel Wilken, a local nurse, according to a Reuters article.
Eighty-five people were killed in the Camp Fire and the town of Paradise was all but wiped off the face of the map. Some reports said the fire took out the greatest number of structures in California history, at more than 18,000.
Another deadly fire
In 1991 a fire broke out in Oakland Hills, Calif. The day was hot and Diablo winds were blowing. A small fire that firefighters had suppressed the day before reignited. The fire, known as the Tunnel Fire, killed 25 people, injured 150 and destroyed 3,450 homes.
Part of the problem stemmed from the eucalyptus trees planted there after the 1906 earthquake in San Francisco, which prompted many people to move to outlying Oakland. Residents were overcome by the Tunnel Fire’s rapid growth due to the dry fuel and high winds.
“I go with what the Australians say about eucalyptus – they call them ‘gasoline on a stick,’” said Susan Piper, a survivor of the Tunnel Fire who was stuck in traffic with her daughter as they tried to flee.
Eucalyptus trees are not a problem in Elko County because the climate is far too harsh for them to succeed here. However, the Utah juniper, which has a volatile oil content and shaggy, dry bark, is a problem. According to www.firescience.gov, western juniper and pinyon trees have been encroaching on the sagebrush steppe since the settlement of the West in the late 1800s. The trees are now considered a “native invasive species.”
Flames spread rapidly as junipers burn. As the trees age they also deplete the surrounding area of moisture.
Late-season fires
California was not the only place to suffer from late-season wildfires last year. A blaze that swept into Lamoille Canyon started on Sept. 30, just when people began to let go a sigh of relief and welcome the approach of a cooling trend.
Officials believe the Range 2 Fire was started from a bullet that ricocheted off a rock near the Spring Creek Association shooting range. The interior of the range is kept cleared of grass and brush and has a safety perimeter. But, the shot that caused the spark was fired outside the range.
“There are those who are irresponsible with their weapons,” said Jessie Bahr, association president and general manager.
As the flames swept toward the canyon people began evacuating from campgrounds and trails. Some reported driving through “walls of flame,” according to an article in the Elko Daily Free Press. A group of hikers and an Elko County Sheriff’s sergeant were temporarily trapped at the Ruby Crest Trailhead parking lot. They were eventually “escorted out in a caravan after the winds died out and the crews below opened a path down the road,” said one man who was in the group.
As the fire grew, Lamoille and Spring Creek residents nervously watched. Lamoille Highway is the only paved access to and from homes in the area.
Although the fire did not quite reach the community of Lamoille, it was very close. Some residents had fire retardant dropped on their properties.
“I saw it right after it started,” said Elko Police Chief Ben Reed, who lives in Lamoille.
He kept an eye on the fire.
“A couple hours went by and all of a sudden the wind came up around 1 p.m. and that changed everything. I started packing up stuff. My wife and I have been through this before.”
The Reeds had to evacuate their home in Northern California for four days several years ago.
“We know to start early and we know what to pack because we learned the hard way,” he said.
Reed has a small ranch and planned on turning his cattle loose. Fortunately, the fire retardant was dropped and residences in the area were saved, according to Reed.
Flammable grasses
The Range 2 Fire swept through mature forests that had not seen a burn in years. But, the fire “started” at the base of the mountains in the rangeland where cheatgrass thrives. There was plenty of dry fuel for the flames’ feeding frenzy.
Cheatgrass is an invasive species brought to the region sometime in the 1800s. It thrives in hot, dry climates, greening up in the spring and then dying back during the summer when fire risk rises. The down side is that cheatgrass really “likes” fire. After a fire it is the first plant to re-vegetate the burn.
Last year the Martin Fire in northern Nevada burned more than 439,000 acres of land. It was the largest fire in Nevada history and one of the biggest in the nation.
The Martin Fire started July 5 about 50 miles northeast of Winnemucca. It was human caused and a $28,000 reward is still out for the responsible party.
“We found that cheatgrass actually doubles the likelihood of fire; that it burns twice as much as any other vegetation type — native vegetation — in the Great Basin,” said Jennifer Balch, assistant professor of geography at Penn State in a National Public Radio interview.
Some argue that since the introduction of cheatgrass, the sagebrush rangeland has decreased in size by half in the western United States.
According to Balch, 39 out of 50 of the biggest fires in the Great Basin over the past decade have involved cheatgrass.
“As long as we are clearing and doing weed abatement, making sure there is a clearance zone around your property we should not have the issues like the Paradise Fire,” said Elko Fire Marshal John Holmes. “It just takes the community’s support to get this stuff done. There is a process that we as a city have to go through. We work with “Living with Fire,” which helps Nevadans live more safely with the issues like cheatgrass.”
Escape routes
People living in Elko have multiple escape routes in the event a fire approaches the town. But Holmes noted that is not the case in surrounding areas, particularly Spring Creek. He said authorities are currently working on the problem.
“It’s definitely in the works right now between the city, county and emergency management,” Holmes said. “They are working on ways to eliminate the one way in, one way out that we have with Spring Creek.”
According to Elko County Division Chief of Fire Prevention Steven Hamilton, the situation looks bleak.
Hamilton said cheatgrass is a big problem in places like Kittridge Canyon, where the Oil Well Fire burned in 2017. The burn scar has become overgrown with new cheatgrass.
Hamilton said in areas that have not burned there is an “understory” of dried grass from the earlier seasons that has not yet decomposed. This type of situation is especially fire prone.
“You also have the Elko Summit Estates” with its high concentration of trees, said Hamilton. “Pinyon and juniper burn really well.”
Being prepared
Fires can start any time of the day or night, so being prepared before an event can save time and even lives. The Elko County website, www.elkocountynv.net, has information about what residents can do to be prepared for any emergency, including fire.
Knowing where you can flee to in case of fire displacement is key. Ready.gov recommends establishing an escape destination, such as a friend’s house in another town. Developing a household communication and re-unification plan is also suggested.
Hamilton said the county is not outfitted with fire evacuation helicopters. In the event of a megafire in the Spring Creek area he said people might be evacuated to the schools where there is ample surrounding space and a lot of green grass.
“Last year we had more human-caused fires,” Hamilton said. “People are careless.”
He said last year an ATM blowout caused one fire. Another was caused when a vehicle stalled and the owner tried “revving it up” to get it going. It threw a spark and burned the patch of land and the vehicle.
Hamilton said that the way a fire season turns often depends on the “monsoons,” storms that come up from the south during the summer. If they are wet there are few fires. If they are mostly dry lightning, the situation can become dire very quickly.
Escape routes in rural areas can be few and far between. In Spring Creek, State Route 227 is the only paved road out of the community. Other escape routes include Lower Lamoille Road, which leads to State Route 229 connecting eventually with Interstate 80. The Jiggs Highway (228) is another alternate route that ultimately leads to Harrison Pass and Highway 50, with some dirt roads that are often impassable.
Some other outlying communities have even fewer routes. What plans are being made to protect their residents if a large fire approaches?
Check out part two of the Fire Escape series next week in the Elko Daily Free Press.
