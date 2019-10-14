{{featured_button_text}}
Carlin fire

A cloud of smoke rises northwest of Elko on Monday afternoon from a wildland fire that started near the Carlin Honor Camp.

 JEFFRY MULLINS, Elko Daily Free Press

CARLIN – A wildland fire that started Monday morning northeast of Carlin sent up a plume of smoke that was visible from Elko.

About 1,000 acres has burned near Hunter, about five miles north of the Carlin Conservation Camp, according to a report from Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.

The fire was reported at 11:24 a.m. with state and Elko County resources on the scene.

The official cause is unknown.

According to a scanner report, a vehicle with California plates was seen fleeing the area of the fire and was stopped by Carlin Police.

