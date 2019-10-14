CARLIN – A wildland fire that started Monday morning northeast of Carlin sent up a plume of smoke that was visible from Elko.
About 1,000 acres has burned near Hunter, about five miles north of the Carlin Conservation Camp, according to a report from Elko Interagency Dispatch Center.
The fire was reported at 11:24 a.m. with state and Elko County resources on the scene.
The official cause is unknown.
According to a scanner report, a vehicle with California plates was seen fleeing the area of the fire and was stopped by Carlin Police.
Check in with Elko Daily Free Press for further updates as they become available.
