SPRING CREEK — A fire was reported about 5 miles south of Wolf Creek Drive in Spring Creek Thursday evening, Aug. 30.

The blaze at the foot of the Ruby Mountains had grown to about 20-30 acres by about 8:30 p.m. and is deemed as having high spread potential, according to reports on the police scanner.

The fire is being called the Owl Creek Fire.

Elko County Sheriff Jim Pitts said there is no evidence so far to indicate that the fire is related to the manhunt in Spring Creek that started Aug. 30.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

