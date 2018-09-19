BATTLE MOUNTAIN — The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District is selling firewood cutting permits, for personal use, at the BLM’s Battle Mountain District Office (50 Bastian Road, Battle Mountain), and Tonopah Field Office (1553 Main St., Tonopah). Both of these offices are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and can sell permits over the phone.
Personal firewood that can be collected either as green or dead wood consists of pinyon pines and/or junipers and costs $5 a cord with an additional $1 per cord as a road maintenance fee. All stipulations governing the permits will be included in the paperwork received with the permit. Personal woodcutting is allowed on most Battle Mountain BLM land; contact your local BLM office for more information. If you want to cut wood for resale or commercial use, contact your local BLM office and ask about the commercial permit.
While out cutting, please remember to have your permit on you, follow all permit stipulations and recommended procedures to prevent wild fires. Also please stay on existing roads and consult your maps to make sure you are on BLM land.
Please report any permit violations with as much information as possible (such as date, license plate number, detailed location and directions to area) to the Battle Mountain District Office or the Tonopah Field Office.
If you have any questions or comments, please call the Battle Mountain District Office (775) 635-4000, or the Tonopah Field Office (775) 482-7800, and if you are interested in a commercial permit, ask for Anna O’Brien at the Battle Mountain Office.
