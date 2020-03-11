Fish runs for second term on school board

ELKO – Another school board incumbent is running for re-election.

Elko County School District Trustee Kieth Fish has filed to run for a second term. He joined incumbent Jim Cooney and businessman Robert Leonhardt who are also running for school board.

Fish said he felt good about “keeping the schools financially solvent and doing what we can to improve them.”

“That’s a trick you have to work at, because we’d all like to have 100 new schools and 200 new teachers and everything else, but we can’t do that,” Fish said. “We have to do as much as we can with the money we have.”

The upcoming state funding formula is an issue Fish hopes to keep his eye on if re-elected.

“I’d like to be around to find out if it is equitable for all of the districts, or if it’s just going to be equitable for Clark and Washoe and the rest of us have to take what’s left,” he said.

“That bothers me a lot,” Fish continued, “because what they don’t realize is a lot of our costs here in Elko, being a rural district, are higher than they are in Reno or something like that. It’s more expensive to run these rural districts, and Washoe, Clark and the Legislature have to realize that.”