ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
April 11
Port of Subs: 80
Raw eggs were being stored over ready-to-eat foods. Label bottles and containers containing cleaning compounds as to the contents. Mop water must be disposed of in sanitary drain. Multiple ants were found crawling over the dining area tables and walls. Retain a licensed pest control operator. Thermometers were not accurate and need calibration. Thermometers were not placed in a conspicuous location. Create a daily log of all the temperatures of all refrigerators and freezer units. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Wiping cloths were strewn throughout the establishment. Provide toilet tissue in the restroom.
April 17
9 Beans and a Burrito: 86
Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Be sure to keep the raw chicken on the bottom shelf. Do not store it over raw beef. Thermometers were not placed in a conspicuous location within the refrigeration units. Food in the refrigeration units must be kept covered.
April 18
Dotty’s Casino Bar (Mountain City Hwy.): 100
Dottty’s Casino Restaurant (Mountain City Hwy.): 95
Rededicate the dump sink that is stocked with soap and paper towels. You must have a hand sink within 15 feet of any food preparation or ware washing area. You must dump drinks in the wash bin of your three-compartment sink. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. No sanitizer was initially present in the dishwasher machine. Please install a hot water booster to aid getting your machine up to a final rinse temperature of at least 120 degrees F.
Express Mart LLC Deli: 95
The hand sink was not stocked with soap or paper towels.
Express Mart LLC Packaged Foods: 100
April 23
FISH Dining Room: 100
Game Changer Golf: 100
Taco Bell: 95
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket with adequate sanitizer concentration. The concentration in the bucket was inadequate. Be sure to allow enough time for equipment to dry before storing to prevent nesting. Clean the freeze machine and all of the soda dispensers. Food debris was found around the entire establishment. Clean the areas more frequently. Clean the walls around the food preparation areas.
KFC: 100
Ruby Mountain Java LLC: 81
The hand sink had potatoes soaking in it. There was also no hot water. Do not store single service bags of potato chips on the floor. Raw bacon was stored with fruit and other ready-to-eat foods. The cutting boards were dirty. Deep clean them before using again. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets at the start of all shifts. Do not reuse single-service containers. Clean the interior of the microwave. The mobile unit is not in clean condition. Take the time to clean all of the surfaces and increase the cleaning frequency of the entire unit. The operator voluntarily closed the business to restore hot water to the mobile unit. Contact the health department before resuming operation.
April 24
Ruby Mountain Java LLC (follow-up inspection): 100
April 25
Bowl of Heaven (inside Natural Nutrition): 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Refresh the sanitizer concentration at least once every four hours.
Natural Nutrition Market: 95
Ants were present throughout the facility. Keep entrances and exits closed to prevent insects and pests from entering the facility. Retain a licensed pest control operator.
April 26
McMurtrey’s Pub Restaurant: 100
McMurtrey’s Pub Bar: 100
Hi Discount Food and Liquor: 99
Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Get a stamp or sticker to label ice bags.
April 30
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino Coffee Shop: 92
Raw ground beef and pork was being stored above raw roasts. Do not store food underneath the freezer compressors that drip ice onto boxes of food. The ice machine had mold and bacterial growth on the ceiling and inside of the machine of the inside of the machine. Please deep clean the kitchen to remove built up grime and grease from the equipment, walls, handles and storage racks. Please redo your flooring at the earliest convenience.
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino BBQ: 100
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino Warehouse: 100
Stockmen’s Hotel Casino Catering: 100
Bonanza Produce Co.: 100
