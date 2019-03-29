ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Feb. 1
Dreez: 84
Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. There were multiple water bottles and other open beverages in the kitchen area. The date marking system in the establishment is not being properly used or interpreted. Please remember that prepped meat kept overnight (longer than 24 hours) need to be dated. Breakfast steak, ham and sausage were cooked in the morning and intended for use the next morning. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor surface. Beef and eggs were found on the ground in the walk in refrigerator. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Multiple handlers were observed changing gloves without washing their hands first. Please make sure to know which test strips are to be used for checking the sanitizer bucket concentrations and the dishwashing machine.
Dreez Bar: 100
Dreez Catering: 100
Feb. 5.
Costa Vida Fresh Mexican Market: 98
Please make sure all bulk containers are labeled with contents. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.
Feb. 15
Jack in the Box: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not use cloths to soak up grease beneath equipment. Clean and sanitize the ice drip plate of the ice machine. Mold and bacterial growth were found on the on the drip place of the ice machine. Keep a log of when the machine is cleaned and who last cleaned it. Replace broken fryer baskets.
Swire Coca-Cola: 98
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Redo the weatherstripping on worn doors and loading docks to ensure there are no openings to the outdoors.
Arby’s: 98
Clean and sanitize the meat thermometer probes. Built up meat was observed. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Replace broken fryer baskets. Replace the knife block holder with a magnetic strip.
Feb. 19
Garibaldi’s: 64
Label bottles containing cleaning compounds as to the content. Mop water must be disposed in the mop sink and not the food preparation and ware washing sink. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing temperature. There was no chlorine sanitizer present. Food handlers may consume beverages only from closed containers with straws. A food handler was seen improperly washing hands. The food handler touched a cell phone and then directly handled ready-to-eat food with bare hands. The temperature was found to be 41 degrees F. on cold hold items. Prepared foods kept longer than 24 hours must be marked with the original date of preparation. Cheese, sliced vegetables and rice were found at ambient temperature on the cook line. Fajita chicken, steak, chicken, red sauce, ground beef, shredded beef, cooked pork, raw pork, cut vegetables, coleslaw, cheese, beans, ranch dressing, sour cream, bacon, eggs, shredded lettuce and milk were found above temperature compliance in the refrigerator. No thermometers were supplied in the refrigeration units. Food was not being properly thawed. Raw beef and shrimp were being thawed on the counter. Label bulk containers of food. Store the food in sealed containers. Cover chips and other food items not used for immediate service. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Remove soiled cloths from the kitchen and do not allow line cooks to keep cloths around their hip belts. Utensils, including cutting boards and tongs, used for food preparation that are not within proper temperature ranges must be washed, rinsed and sanitized every four hours. Multiple pipes were leaking in the warewashing area, leading to stagnant water throughout the kitchen. More containers are needed to hold all of the garbage and recyclables. Walls and floors were covered in food and debris. Increase the cleaning frequency.
Garibaldi’s Bar: 89
There was no chlorine sanitizer present in the dishwasher. Test dishwashers daily to ensure that they are working properly. Food servers were observed not washing hands during activities in which it was required. The hand sink was not properly supplied with soap or paper towels. The hand sink was being used for dumping ware washing and was inaccessible because a blender blocked the way. Garnishes were being put on beverages with bare hands. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Mold and bacterial buildup was observed.
Feb. 21
Dotty’s Casino (Spring Creek): 100
Dotty’s Casino Bar/Kitchen: 99
Mops must be hung to air dry.
Garibaldi’s (followup inspection): 99
Replace the broken ice bucket. Do not repair equipment it with duct tape.
Garibaldi’s Bar (followup inspection): 99
Store the ice scoop in a manner that protects it from contamination.
DG’s: 82
Uncovered raw chicken was found above uncovered sliced tomatoes. Organize meat as follows top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Based on the cooling log, meat products were not cooked to the proper temperature. Instruction was given to the cook. Label bottles containing cleaning compounds as to the contents. Dish soap was hooked up to the sanitizer dispenser. Food in the refrigerator must be covered. Chicken, fish and other products were found uncovered. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration.
DG’s Bar: 94
The hand sink is not properly supplied with soap or paper towels. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The sanitizer was not hooked up to the premix machine. Be sure to check which bottle of chemical is hooked to the machine.
Coldstone Creamery: 100
Performance Athletic Club Snack Bar: 99
Do not store clean equipment or utensils on absorbant wiping cloths.
Telescope Lanes/Blind Onion: 95
Sliced tomatoes were found at greater than 41 degrees F. Clean the soda dispenser and dough room. Replace the tiles in the front area. Be sure to have to have the proper thermometer in the refrigeration units, not an oven thermometer.
Blind Onion: 100
Telescope Hotel and Bar: 100
Amigo USA Market: 100
Feb. 22
Dotty’s Warehouse: 100
Feb. 26
McAdoo’s Restaurant: 89
The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing temperature. Food in the refrigerator must be covered. Cookie dough balls were not covered. Please fix the screen on the back door so there are no open areas for pests to enter. Shield the fixtures above the food prep area.
MacAdoo’s Bar: 100
MacAdoo’s Catering: 100
Cowboy Joe: 100
Sister’s Food Service: 96
Replace the crockpot and instant cookers with commercially rated equipment. Use orange test strips for the dishwasher and white strips for buckets. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Sister’s Food Service Mobile Units: 100
Feb. 27
Family Dollar Store (Last Chance Road): 93
Canned goods were dented. Isolate for credit from supplier or discard. Provide toilet tissue in the restroom. Trim the mop sink hose to prevent back flow. Keep a log of your freezer and refrigerator temperatures to ensure they stay below 41 degrees.
Good Blends: 87
There was no chlorine sanitizer in the wiping cloth buckets or ware washing sink. Teach employees how to make the sanitizer solution and use test strips to test the concentration. Thermometers were not accurate and need calibration. Food packaged on-site must be properly labeled to include the name of the food establishment, mailing address, list of ingredients in descending order of predominance, last date of sale should include any known applicable allergens. Label all bulk containers of food. Mark food not used within 24 hours or not in original packaging. Food in the refrigerator must be covered.
Blach Distributing: 97
Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surfaces. Mops must be hung to air dry. Replace the seal along the bottom of the back rolling door, loading dock man door and emergency exit.
