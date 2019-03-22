ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Jan. 10
Little Caesars: 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not use spray bottles and wiping cloths to clean surfaces.
Subway (1664 Thomas Gallagher Way): 90
The food manager certification was missing or lapsed. The person in charge was instructed to enroll in an accredited course to become a food protection manager within 30 days. The hand sink in the front food preparation area was only reaching 72 degrees F. Please install a hot water booster or repair the water heater to ensure the hand sink reaches at least 100 degrees F.
Jan. 15
Airport 66 Market: 97
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Place thermometers in refrigeration units that contain potentially hazardous food. Wash, rinse, sanitize and air dry the soda machine nozzles and pieces.
Airport 66 Snack Bar: 84
Sanitizer buckets were not set up in the food preparation area and near the coffee machine. Foods need to be date marked with the manufacturer’s date or discarded within seven days of opening/preparing. Pickles, jalepenos, olives, condiments, cheese and deli meats were either not labeled or expired. A food handler’s hair was not properly restrained above the collar. Food handlers must rewash hands when returning from the bathroom before donning gloves. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Replace the Hamilton Beach crockpot with a commercial grade food warmer. Clean mold and bacteria off of the ice machine drip plate. Create a paper log of when it was last cleaned and by whom. Mops must be hung to air dry. Shield the light fixtures in the walk-in freezer and cooler.
Taco Time: 98
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Make sure quaternary ammonia sanitizer is at 200 ppm. Replace worn or broken fryer baskets.
Jan. 16
Great Wall Express: 74
Do not store toxic items such as medicines or cleaning compounds in proximity to food items. A bottle of prescription medication was found in shelving above the work top refrigerator. It was stored in the same bucket as the soy sauce and salt. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket with adequate sanitizer concentration. The owner was the only employee who knew how to set up the buckets. Shrimp tails were found in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for handwashing only. Do not do any food preparation in them. Raw chicken was found over ready-to-eat food. Food surfaces were being repeatedly wiped down with cloths that were not sanitized between uses. Salt stored in the soy sauce buckets needs to be properly labeled. All open bags of food need to be stored in sealed containers. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored six inches from the floor. Bins of raw chicken, shrimp and beef were on the floor of the walk-in refrigerator and bags of onions and cabbage were on the floor of the storage shed. About 15 pieces of raw and cooked meats were being stored uncovered in the walk-in refrigerator that were made on Jan. 14. All scoops need handles. Do not use bowls. Do not store knives in the cracks between the three-compartment sink and the wall. Mops must be hung to air dry. Do not use cardboard on floors to soak up grease and water Clean spills as they happen or use absorbent, durable mats on a daily basis to prevent employees from slipping.
Jan 22
Quality Inn and Suites: 83
There were no test kit or test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperature in the dishwashing machine. Move the refrigerator out of the way of the hand sink in the food preparation area. Stock the hand sink with soap and paper towels at all times. You may not use a bathroom sink in lieu of the hand sink in the food preparation area. Food in the refrigerator was between 43 to 51 degrees F. Adjust the temperature of the unit until it stays at or below 41 degrees F. All foods stored in original containers need to be date marked with the manufacturer’s use by date or date marked and used within seven days if the food is made in house, canned or jarred. Label cereals in bulk dispensers. Dispense forks, knives and other implements handle up to prevent contamination.
Jan 23
Great Wall Express (followup inspection): 96
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Do not store the strainer between the fryer and the wall. Replace the broken fryer basket. The cardboard floor in the storage shed needs to be replaced with a durable, non-absorbent material.
Jan. 25
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant: 96
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Be sure to set up a sanitizer bucket in the front area. Post your current health permit conspicuously.
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant (catering): 100
Hunt Convenience Stores LLC: 99
Mops must be hung to air dry.
Feb. 5
Quality Inn and Suites (followup inspection): 100
