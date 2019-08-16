ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
July 7
Sierra Java: 97
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The chlorine sanitizer concentration of wiping cloth buckets must be kept at 75 ppm. The sanitizer solution was found at 15 ppm. There was no soap in the men’s restroom. The ladies room needs a covered waste receptacle.
July 16
Jiggs Bar: 98
Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. Maintain wiping cloth buckets for use continually. Dispose of mop water in toilets or a drain connected to a sanitary sewer or septic tank. Do not dispose the mop water outside.
July 18
Lone Mountain Station Restaurant: 86
The date marking system in the establishment is not being used properly. Dill pickle spears must be kept refrigerated as per manufacturer’s instructions. All foods made in house must be date marked with the original date of preparation and used within seven days. If the food is frozen, it must also be date marked with the date it was frozen and, when thawed, marked with the date it began thawing and used within seven days. Mouse droppings were found in one corner of the back alcohol storage area. They were too numerous to count. No droppings were found on alcohol bottles or energy drinks. No carcasses were found. Purchase tin cats and bait stations to put outside the facility. Check monthly or as needed and keep logs of pest activity found or not found. Repair weather stripping on the back screen door. Seal bags of cat food in containers.
Lone Mountain Station Bar: 98
As per the Nevada Clean Air Act, smoking is not allowed in the bar. Please remove all ashtrays and smoking items from the bar. Patrons can smoke outside on the porch. Post no smoking signs conspicuously as patrons enter the establishment and behind the bar. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
July 27
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (Packaged Foods): 100
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (Bakery): 99
Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. Set up wiping cloth buckets properly and at the start of all shifts.
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (Deli): 100
Smith’s Food and Drug Center (Meat): 98
Prepackaged meat was found on the floor. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface.
