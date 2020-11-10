Food establishment Inspections

Approximately 50 percent of customers and employees were not wearing masks. There was no person in charge present. Ten containers of various food product were found with a use by date ranging from Aug. 26 to Sept. 21. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Apparent mold growth was observed in the ice machine. Clean and sanitize all microwave surfaces. A small, plastic bucket was seen in the floor drain, semi-connected to a drain pipe. Remove the bucket and repair the pipe. Mops must be hung to air dry.

Turn down the temperature of the reach-in refrigerator next to the stove to make sure food temperatures do not go above 41 degrees F even if the refrigerator is opened frequently. Check the sanitizer concentration and final rinse temperature of the dishwasher to ensure chlorine concentration is 75 ppm and the temperature is at least 120 degrees F. Clean the meat saw/slicer immediately after use to prevent cross contamination. The slicer is currently used in the morning only being cleaned at night. Use small tongs to handle and butter bread. There can be no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food. Mashed potatoes found in the hot holding area were 125 degrees F. The date marking system in the establishment was not being properly used or interpreted. Instruct employees on how to properly date mark food. Date frozen food with the date you received the product or the date it was frozen so it is rotated within the required timelines. Label all foods not stored in their original containers as to their contents. Specifically, label croutons, bread crumbs and all other unlabeled food. Thaw the ice around the compressor in the walk0in freezer.