Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Dotty’s Casino (Elko Junction): 99
Do not dump coffee down the hand sink. Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.
Dotty’s Casino (bar kitchen): 99
Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.
Points Casino (kitchen): 100
Points Casino (Bar): 99
Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.
Sept. 22
Rigoberto’s Mexican Restaurant: 85
The Food Manager Certification had lapsed. Serve Safe for Luis Carlos expired Aug. 23. Sign up for a course as soon as possible and send the receipt in. Numerous food containers were found with no date marking. The person in charge stated that some of the items were made today and some were made yesterday. Prepared foods kept for more than 24 hours should be labeled as to the original date of preparation. All food products on the cooling prep table was found between 46 and 50 degrees F. Have the unit serviced. Numerous food products were found in containers with no lids in all the cooling units. Cover all food products. Numerous non-commercial grade storage containers were in use throughout the establishment. Replace them with commercial grade containers. A bucket was found under the sink in the women’s restroom to catch waste water. Repair the problem as soon as possible. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.
Rigoberto’s (catering): 100
Airport 66 (market): 97
Approximately 50 percent of the employees and customers were not wearing masks. Clean the wall near the water heater in the back storage area. The wall had visible discoloration, possibly from nearby chemicals. Clean debris off the vents inside the walk-in cooler. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing stations.
Airport 66 (snack bar): 87
Approximately 50 percent of customers and employees were not wearing masks. There was no person in charge present. Ten containers of various food product were found with a use by date ranging from Aug. 26 to Sept. 21. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Apparent mold growth was observed in the ice machine. Clean and sanitize all microwave surfaces. A small, plastic bucket was seen in the floor drain, semi-connected to a drain pipe. Remove the bucket and repair the pipe. Mops must be hung to air dry.
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant: 100
Odeh’s Mediterranean Restaurant (catering): 100
Sept. 23
Toki Ona: 93
Turn down the temperature of the reach-in refrigerator next to the stove to make sure food temperatures do not go above 41 degrees F even if the refrigerator is opened frequently. Check the sanitizer concentration and final rinse temperature of the dishwasher to ensure chlorine concentration is 75 ppm and the temperature is at least 120 degrees F. Clean the meat saw/slicer immediately after use to prevent cross contamination. The slicer is currently used in the morning only being cleaned at night. Use small tongs to handle and butter bread. There can be no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food. Mashed potatoes found in the hot holding area were 125 degrees F. The date marking system in the establishment was not being properly used or interpreted. Instruct employees on how to properly date mark food. Date frozen food with the date you received the product or the date it was frozen so it is rotated within the required timelines. Label all foods not stored in their original containers as to their contents. Specifically, label croutons, bread crumbs and all other unlabeled food. Thaw the ice around the compressor in the walk0in freezer.
Toki Ona (bar): 100
