Food establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Rolberto’s Mexican Food: 89
Purchase color-coated spatulas to distinguish raw meats with cooked foods to prevent cross-contamination. Purchase new test strips. In order to cool cooked foods from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees or below, move the cooked foods to the refrigerator. Do not leave the food on the counter for more than 20 minutes. Raw, ground meat was found over bacon. Raw chicken was found over beef. Label shelves in the walk-in cooler to help organize food properly. Provide a thermometer in the front salsa mini refrigerator. Label all food products out of their original containers as to their contents. The operator was spraying straight bleach on equipment in order to sanitize it. The operator was shown how to properly use a three-compartment sink. Trim the soda machine and other beverage drain pipes.
Blair Distributing Inc.: 99
Thaw ice buildup in the ice cream walk-in freezer. Repair the refrigerator curtains for the cheese room walk-in cooler.
Sept. 24
Khoury’s Marketplace (market): 93
Numerous dented cans were observed and pulled from the shelves. There was a leaky faucet on the sink in the floral area behind the yogurt and milk coolers. Mops must be hung to air dry. Used mop water was not being disposed of properly. There were four mop buckets with dirty water and mops resting in the water. Trash and debris were seen around the large dumpster outside. Increase the frequency at which you clean this area.
Khoury’s Marketplace (deli): 96
Do not store food items under exposed sewer or water lines. The bulk flour bin was stored under the three-compartment sink. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. A scoop was found in the flour bin with the handle in the food product. Clean the small, portable oven, specifically, the inner roof.
Khoury’s Marketplace (bakery): 98
Standing water was observed on the floor of the walk-in cooler. The water appeared to be coming from the walk-in cooler directly next to it in the produce department.
Support Local Journalism
Khoury’s Marketplace (Butcher Block): 93
The hand sink was not stocked with paper towels. Dust and grease were seen on the meat slicer. Clean it to sanitary conditions. An air gap is needed under the three-compartment sink.
The Spring Inn: 95
The establishment has a small kitchen but does not have a kitchen permit. Contact the EHS office for a kitchen permit. Apparent rodent droppings were found under a shelf. Clean the area to sanitary conditions. Install bait traps inside and outside of your establishment.
Sept. 25
UEC Crystal 5: 94
Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Clean the microwave to sanitary conditions, especially the inner roof. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. One faucet in the eastern men’s room is barely attached to the sink. Repair this. The drain pipes for both soda machines need an air gap. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Clean the butter from the floor under the popcorn machine on a daily basis. Repair the small opening in the floor of the upstairs storage room to prevent pest entry. Repair the hole in the staircase wall. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.
Charlee’s Bar LLC: 90
One container of orange juice was found with a date of Sept. 18. The reach-in cooler was found at 47 degrees F. The person in charge voluntarily threw away all the food. Lone Wolf HVAC will service the unit Sept. 28.
Charlee’s Bar LLC (snack bar): 94
Make sure each cooling unit has a thermometer hanging in a conspicuous location. Do not store food under exposed sewer or water lines. One box of ranch packets was found on the ground. Numerous boxes of single serve items were found under the waste water line in the basement. Several drain pipes going into the floor drain under the small ice container need an air gap. Several large pieces of trash, possibly old equipment, were outside near the dumpster. Remove them. Post your current health permit conspicuously. The alcohol disclaimer was not hanging in a conspicuous location. Contact the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services office to obtain your health permit for the snack bar.
Sept. 28
Collective Coffee Roasters: 100
Make sure to set up a hand washing station and sanitizer buckets. Have test strips available on hand during catering operations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!