Food establishment Inspections

The establishment has a small kitchen but does not have a kitchen permit. Contact the EHS office for a kitchen permit. Apparent rodent droppings were found under a shelf. Clean the area to sanitary conditions. Install bait traps inside and outside of your establishment.

Single service articles must be stored at least six inches from the floor surface. Clean the microwave to sanitary conditions, especially the inner roof. Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. One faucet in the eastern men’s room is barely attached to the sink. Repair this. The drain pipes for both soda machines need an air gap. The floors are dirty and not being adequately cleaned. Clean the butter from the floor under the popcorn machine on a daily basis. Repair the small opening in the floor of the upstairs storage room to prevent pest entry. Repair the hole in the staircase wall. Provide hand wash signs at all hand washing sinks.