Southerner food truck

The Southerner food truck caught fire Friday, June 1, 2018 at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. 

 JPhoto from GoFundMe page

CHESTERFIELD -- A fire destroyed The Southerner food truck at a charity concert Friday at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. No one was injured in the blaze.

"My truck caught on fire and is a complete loss ... Everything is replaceable! I thank GOD and my guardian angels that myself and nobody else was hurt," the truck's owner Emily Matthes wrote on Facebook.

The food truck, which serves barbecue and soul food around the St. Louis area, was one of five stationed at the Rock Out Hunger concert fundraiser for the St. Louis Area Foodbank. Organizers postponed the event by one hour after the fire.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses. The page references a malfunctioning generator on the truck that started the fire.

The truck's generator was leaking gas on Thursday, causing The Southerner to cancel its planned visit to SSM Health offices near Olive and Lindbergh boulevards, according to their Twitter feed.

Co-owners Matthes and Natasha Creel started the Southerner food truck in 2015 after selling their restaurant Roxane's in Clayton, their website states.

