Elko -- With the South Sugarloaf Fire reaching 97 percent containment, the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest further reduced the fire closure area effective Sept. 6.
“We are excited to be reopening a lot of the closure area to the public,” said Josh Nichols, district ranger for the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District. “We recognize the importance of access to your public lands.”
The new area closure includes all National Forest System lands west of State Route 225 (Mountain City Highway), north of Elko County Road 732 (Jack Creek), and east of Elko County Road 785/Nevada State Route 226, and south of the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Reservation boundary line. This only includes areas that are on National Forest System lands.
The agency will continue to revisit the remaining closure area on a daily basis to see if additional sections of the closed area can be reopened. Wild Horse Crossing Campground remains closed.
With the new adjustment to the closure area, all of hunting areas 061 and 071 will now be open. Portions of 062 remain closed. Big Bend campground has opened for public use. Fire operations traffic still exist along the roadways and motorists are asked to continue using safe driving practices.
“I can’t stress how important it is for recreationists, hunters, and local residents to remain vigilant about safety hazards if they are near the fire’s burned area,” Nicholes said.
Wildfires dramatically alter the terrain and ground conditions. There are many hazards including damaged trees that are prone to falling, rolling rocks, and smoldering stumps. Significant rainstorms can cause floods and slides before vegetation regrows to hold the soil.
There still may be some smoldering vegetation that could be holding heat in the interior of the fire. Occasional smoke may be visible from the surrounding area. Visitors are asked to not report the smoke, as local fire agencies are keeping a close eye on the burned area to watch for any threat of spread.
