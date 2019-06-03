{{featured_button_text}}
Reno – This Saturday is your chance to get hooked on fishing for free. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has announced that June 8 is this year’s annual Free Fishing Day. Anglers can fish in any public water in the state without a fishing license. All limits and other regulations apply.

In addition to free fishing on all Nevada public waters, Nevada State Parks will have free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day.

Several special events are being held around the state in conjunction with Free Fishing Day. At Cave Lake State Park at Ely there will be a Kids Fishing Derby from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 15. Prizes will be awarded for longest fish in four age groups, and there will a random drawing for prizes at the end.

At the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area at Carlin, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. every child ages 3 through 15 will get a free fishing rod and reel while supplies last. There will also be fly tying, t-shirt decorating and a casting booth.

