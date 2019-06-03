Reno – This Saturday is your chance to get hooked on fishing for free. The Nevada Department of Wildlife has announced that June 8 is this year’s annual Free Fishing Day. Anglers can fish in any public water in the state without a fishing license. All limits and other regulations apply.
In addition to free fishing on all Nevada public waters, Nevada State Parks will have free admission for Discover Nevada State Parks Day.
Several special events are being held around the state in conjunction with Free Fishing Day. At Cave Lake State Park at Ely there will be a Kids Fishing Derby from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for kids ages 3 to 15. Prizes will be awarded for longest fish in four age groups, and there will a random drawing for prizes at the end.
At the Chinese Gardens Nature Study Area at Carlin, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. every child ages 3 through 15 will get a free fishing rod and reel while supplies last. There will also be fly tying, t-shirt decorating and a casting booth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.