Full Range Therapy donates winnings

Jenny and Jeff Eckert (center), owners of Full Range Therapy, pose for a photo with their staff and the winning duck.

 Submitted

ELKO – This year’s duck race winner has found two good uses for the grand prize money.

The Great Humboldt Duck Race, sponsored by Northeastern Nevada Museum, was held Aug. 9. The owners of Full Range Therapy, Jenny and Jeff Eckert, purchased the winning duck.

The company was also a “Silver Sponsor” this year. The grand prize was $1,500.

The Eckerts have chosen to donate half of the proceeds back to the museum and the other half to Lizzy Pritchett. Pritchett is a local resident who was severely injured May 14, 2011 when she was hit by a trolley while riding her bike in San Francisco.

