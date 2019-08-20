Full Range Therapy donates winnings

ELKO – This year’s duck race winner has found two good uses for the grand prize money.
The company was also a “Silver Sponsor” this year. The grand prize was $1,500.
The Eckerts have chosen to donate half of the proceeds back to the museum and the other half to Lizzy Pritchett. Pritchett is a local resident who was severely injured May 14, 2011 when she was hit by a trolley while riding her bike in San Francisco.
Registrar
Museum registrar Robin Nuñez works putting entries into the computer.
"It's a never-ending task."
Underwood uncovered
Underwood typewriters are familiar to many of us, but those who have only worked on computers might wonder at the primitive nature of this machine.
Education
D'Ette Mawson is the museum's education coordinator. Mawson has an associate's degree in applied science in early childhood education.
Director
Director Lauren Roovaart loves the quilt display.
Free Press
Northeastern Nevada Museum displays a sign from the days when the local newspaper was located downtown in the Dupont Building.
The Shop
Ty Carrillo works on a display in the museum's shop. Carrillo taught junior high and high school shop for many years in Elko.
"Refinishing is a hobby of mine," Carrillo said.
collage
A collage of horses and rodeo imagery covers the back of a piece of plywood. The museum has so many interesting things that it would take days to fully see everything.
Brands
These area brands were found in a box at the courthouse. Now they are being archived and professionally preserved at the museum.
Greeting Visitors
Ann Sims greets visitors to the museum and gives them an overview of the massive facility. She also answers the phone.
Wanamaker Wing
The Wanamaker Wing at the museum has a large collection of hunted and stuffed wildlife from all over the world.
The scary hair perm machine
A blast from the past, this electric hair perming machine is a novelty that most people enjoy seeing when it is put in temporary display.
"Silverware"
A collection of hand-carved mahogany "silverware" is a recently acquired treasure.
Giraffe
Too tall for most buildings, this giraffe barely misses the museum ceiling.
Fixing up the old car
Ty Carrillo works on a car a historic in the museum's collection. The plan is to enter the old vehicle in the Nevada Day Parade held in Carson City.
The Gift Shop
Gift shop manager Donna Engdahl looks at a jewelry display. Engdahl recently joined the museum staff.
"I am absolutely tickled to be here," she said.
Collections
The basement at the museum houses numerous collections donated to the museum over the years.
Handyman
Ty Carrillo has a multi-faceted job at Northeastern Nevada Museum. He does maintenance, builds displays works on the grounds and helps out with restoring donations.
Railroad Bench
Ty Carrillo dusts off a bench that was once used for railway patrons. He and museum director Lauren Roovaart restored the piece.
Exhibits
Amber Adeline Brown is the exhibits coordinator. She is in charge of a large array of exhibits including everything from minerals to Native American basketry and clothing.
Books
The museum sells books about cowboys, mining, hiking, cooking and other subjects of local interest.
Teaching children
D'Ette Mawson enjoys teaching children about the natural world. Here she shows off a rainbow model she made for educational purposes.
minerals
Minerals are for sale in the museum gift shop. This large specimen is a real treasure.
Archives
Toni Mendive works in archives. She is getting a batch of Wells Progress newspapers ready for the bindery in Montana.
The Newspaper Rooom
Researchers enjoy visiting the newspaper room where the Elko Daily Free Press and other local publications are stored.
Art exhibition
The museum has two galleries dedicated to showcasing the arts. Amber Adeline Brown is working on a new exhibit for the upstairs gallery.
