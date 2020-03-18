Full text of Gov. Sisolak's speech on coronavirus

I also appreciate that the Families First Act will be providing expanded emergency paid leave, two weeks of paid sick leave, and up to three months of paid family and medical leave, and funding for nutrition assistance programs and school meals.

We know that more will need to be done when the coronavirus pandemic has passed to get our economy back on its feet and people traveling again. In the meantime, I hope Congress will support direct cash grants to people of all walks of life so that families can keep putting food on the table, paying their rent, and keeping their lives together.

We have too many people living paycheck to paycheck as it is and we know that the pandemic will make the odds longer for many.

To calm any fears or rumors, I also wanted to note that the National Guard has not been activated. However, as they always are, they stand at the ready to assist with community support if and when they are called upon.

I know this directive will cause many of our friends and neighbors to distress. But I ask you – what are you willing to do to save your own life and the lives of those you love? We absolutely must take this step for every Nevadan’s health and safety. Please – take this seriously. Lives are at stake, and with each passing day, this pandemic is growing. Please – Stay Home for Nevada.