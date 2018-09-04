ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum is hosting a book reading by Elko native Ken Garcia. Garcia’s will read excerpts from his latest book, “Pilgrim River: A Spiritual Memoir” at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the Halleck Bar area of the museum. Wine and chorizos will be served.
Garcia graduated from Elko High School in 1968 and is the great grandson of the saddle maker and silversmith, G.S. Garcia. He is the son of the late Walter and Peggy Garcia. His sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Sheldon Walther, are life-long residents of Elko.
Garcia is a faculty administrator at the University of Notre Dame, where he earned his Ph.D. in theology in 2008.
The memoir traces Garcia’s spiritual journey from a stormy and troubled adolescence through a life-long, meandering, and sometimes disheartening search for meaning. Garcia draws on images of the Great Basin Desert, with its many streams and rivers that never reach the ocean, as metaphor for a frustrating search for spiritual plentitude. The book invites the reader into “the heart and life of a man haunted by the Spirit of God,” said Lisa Ohlen, author of “The Fifth Season” and “Through the Veil.”
“This is a book to be read and reread, a companion fro those who seek; it’s for the God-haunted, the wanderer, the misfit.”
“Pilgrim River” is an extraordinarily fascinating memoir, brutally honest, often painfully so,” said theologian and author Michael Martin. “The prose is full of grace and beauty.”
The book’s early chapters are set primarily in Elko County. The first chapter, “Cattle, Casinos and Cathouses,” is a colorful story of a typical weekend in the lives of five teenaged boys. After a weekend of carousing, fighting and thievery, they end up in a brothel, with scenes both humorous and reflective, a story many young men growing up in the rural West can relate to.
The excerpts from which Garcia will read come from chapters that are both humorous and serious. The reading might fit under the general rubric “Whorehouses, Gold mines and God.”
The reading will take immediately after the 1968 EHS class reunion picnic in City Park, but the entire public is invited to attend. The event promises an informal night of literary readings and reminiscence on the Nevada experience.
Ken Garcia’s literary work has appeared in journals such as “The Gettysburg Review,” “Southwest Review,” “Saint Katherine Review,” Notre Dame Magazine” and “Hunger Mountain.” His essays have been selected for note in “Best American Essays” (2015 and 2016), and finalists for the Hunger Mountain Creative Nonfiction Essay Prize and the Waterston Desert Writing Prize. Garcia has also published to academic books with Palgrave Macmillan in 2012 and 2016.
“Pilgrim River” is available through Amazon.com.
To book a reading or talk by the author, contact Garcia at kgarcia@nd.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.