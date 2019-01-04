ELKO – Tired of the cold weather? Head south of the border for a break from frigid temperatures and gray skies. Worried about the expense and the distance? No need. Garibaldi’s offers a real Mexican experience with lunch specials starting at just $6.25 and a short drive down Idaho Street.
“We have authentic Mexican food,” co-owner Susy Bravo said. “Jose Perez opened the first restaurant in Twin Falls. We have one in Jerome, and this is our third restaurant, in Elko.”
Susy and husband Jorge, along with co-owners Jose and Rocio Perez, come from a long line of restaurant owners in Mexico.
Stepping inside the restaurant on a blustery day gives the patron the chance to experience a little slice of paradise. The owners have decorated the building with all the colors of Mexico. The entryway is welcoming and bright. Green plants hang from the barrier wall, giving the appearance of a patio setting.
Garibaldi’s serves items that are typical of Jalisco and Michoacán. Their signature is the molcajete loco, a sizable dish that will challenge even the biggest eater.
“Everybody enjoys the molcajete loco,” Bravo said.
Steak strips, shrimp, chicken and green onions are draped over the sides of a lava “molcajete” or mortor. Sauce and cheese fill the interior of the bowl. The dish is topped off with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. And, that’s not all. Rice and beans and a choice of flour or corn tortillas accompany the massive meal.
Bravo said she also sells a lot of fajitas and nachos Garibaldi. The “nachos” are made with Idaho potatoes instead of chips.
“The fajita trio is one of the biggest things,” Bravo said. “It has steak, chicken and shrimp. A lot of people want all three [meats.]
“Garibaldi’s has always been excellent in food, service and cleanliness,” Rebecca Hagan said on Facebook. “We have been there six times now for lunch and dinner and [have] never been disappointed.”
Make your experience even more tropical with one of Garibaldi’s many colorful drink specialties.
“In Mexico, the tradition is lime and chili,” Bravo said.
The mangonada margarita includes blended mango with tequila and ice. The concoction is poured into a chilled glass that has been dipped in flavorful “tajin,” a savory spice mixture. A stick of tamarindo candy completes the golden goodness and, once the candy softens, it also serves as a straw.
The cantarito is another favorite and refreshing drink. Tangy grapefruit juice, lime, Squirt, orange juice and tequila are served in a clay container lined with limes. The drink is divine and packs a punch!
There are more than 50 types of tequila for sale at Garibaldi’s and the bar offers a wide assortment of other adult drinks.
The bar at Garibaldi’s is a bright and cheerful hideaway decorated with colorful tiles and comfortable seating. The atmosphere is happy and fun, making the experience the next best thing to being in Mexico.
