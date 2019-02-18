ELKO – Great Basin College President Joyce Helens met with several faculty members Feb. 13 over concerns about college morale and leadership.
The meeting occurred five days after an altercation between two vice presidents in which police were called to the campus.
According to a document posted online for the faculty senate’s Feb. 15 meeting, faculty senate vice chairman George Kleeb read a draft resolution to Helens detailing multiple incidents concerning Vice President for Academic Affairs Sonja Brown. The resolution asked for Brown to be placed on administrative leave and suggested the president should speak about the future and viability of the college.
Brown was not at the meeting because she was on a previously scheduled vacation to Dubai, according to the document.
On Feb. 8 police were called to the campus after Brown alleged that Vice President of Business Affairs Sonja Sibert pushed her during a confrontation.
According to documents released by District Attorney Tyler Ingram, Brown had entered Sibert’s office in order to complain about her leave time being modified without her permission. Brown said the discussion became hostile and that Sibert asked her to leave the office. Brown wished to discuss the matter further and at that point said Silbert pushed her and said she would call security.
Sibert reported that it was Brown who became angry during the talk.
“She would not leave and after multiple times of asking her to leave, I touched her with open fingers on my hand on her left shoulder to guide her out of my office ...” Sibert wrote in a statement to police.
Helens did not respond to a request for comment from the Elko Daily Free Press at the time. The college has since turned over investigation of the incident to the University of Nevada, Reno.
No charges have been filed over the altercation. Ingram told the Elko Daily that he released the police reports after receiving a public records request from Elko Broadcasting Co.
According to notes of the Feb. 13 meeting posted on GBC’s website, Kleeb said there have been multiple complaints about Brown. He said it is possible that some faculty members may leave the college because of Brown. He also stated that the reputation of the college is being impacted and that this could affect donations to the college foundation.
A former faculty senate chair who was not named in the document said that even if the Feb. 8 incident had not occurred, the meeting with Helens was still planned.
Elko Daily Free Press attempted to contact faculty senate chair Jinho Jung about the meeting Monday but the school was closed for a federal holiday.
Brown was hired in May to succeed former longtime Vice President for Academic Affairs Lynn Mahlberg.
According to a release provided to local media at the time of her hiring, Brown most recently served as dean of instruction and student services and dean of career and technical education at Palo Verde College in Blythe, California, where she also oversaw equity/inclusion and workforce/economic development initiatives for the Palo Verde Valley.
It’s not just Brown. Helens is toxic as well as at least 2 faculty members. That place was a storm waiting to happen and I tried to tell NSHE.
