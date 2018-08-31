ELKO— A rite of passage for newly accepted nursing students is the purchase of their very first stethoscope. This year, that rite of passage is even more sentimental for first-year Great Basin College nursing students, who were not required to purchase their stethoscopes, but were given their stethoscope from the family of GBC alumna Tiffany Urresti.
A total of 35 first-year nursing students attending GBC in Elko, Winnemucca and Pahrump received their stethoscopes Aug. 28 in a heart-felt presentation by Urresti’s fiancé Jim Foster, parents, Jim and Debi Urresti and siblings Nicole Peterson and Jamie and Jeff Winrod and their two sons.
Urresti was one of four medical professionals who died in the crash of an American Medflight Plane Nov. 18, 2016, as it was transporting a patient to Salt Lake City.
Debi Urresti said the donation of stethoscopes is one way to continue Tiffany’s legacy in nursing and they plan to continue the donation each year for the first-year nursing students.
The stethoscopes have a charm on them that say “Nursing, GBC,” and have an angel wing attached.
“Tiffany was an outstanding example of nursing excellence and had a passion for taking care of others. The generosity of her loved ones to give each GBC first-year nursing student a stethoscope with wing charm will serve as a reminder to those student’s to carry on her passion in their own practice,” said Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services Amber Donnelli.
If you are interested in donating to the Urresti Stethoscope Fund, donations can be made directly to the Great Basin College Foundation in the name of Urresti at 1500 College Parkway, Elko, NV 89801.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.