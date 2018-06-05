ELKO — Elko resident Margo Anderson was recently awarded a $2,000 scholarship from Greater Nevada Credit Union. Anderson plans to attend Great Basin College.
Since 1999 Greater Nevada Credit Union has awarded more than $320,000 in scholarships. This year GNCU received 108 scholarship applications, and 28 students were selected to receive $2,000 each for the 2018-2019 school year.
“Our passion to help more people live greater inspires us to provide scholarship opportunities to those who are pursuing a postsecondary education,” said Greater Nevada President/CEO Wally Murray. “We expanded the program this year through additional scholarship opportunities for adults over age 25 so they can also continue their academic pursuits.”
The scholarship program is available to Greater Nevada members and their families. Scholarships are awarded based on each applicant’s financial need, academic performance, community involvement, and educational and career goals. The scholarships can be used for tuition, course registration, special classes or laboratory fees, room and board, textbooks and class materials.
To learn more about Greater Nevada Credit Union and its annual scholarship program visit gncu.org or call (775) 882-2060.
