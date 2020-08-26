Goldie's Bar to reopen after suspension overturned

Goldie said during Tuesday’s hearing that he has operated his bar for more than 28 years, has undergone routine health department inspections, and nothing was ever said or done to lead him to believe that he did not have the proper license to serve food products alongside alcoholic beverages.

“I would ask each of you on the city council board before you make the decision, please, in the sake of fairness and impartiality, put yourself in my place,” he said.

“I had what I thought was a food establishment license, and on it, it says no restrictions,” Goldie said. “That is what it says. I have operated under this same license for over 28 years.”

State environmental health specialist Matthew Lawstemm said during Tuesday’s hearing that Goldie did not have the correct license to serve prepared foods, but that his license did allow him to sell prepackaged snacks and candies such as chips, pretzels and beef jerky.

Lawstemm said Goldie has completed the necessary steps to receive a snack bar license and has “essentially passed their pre-opening inspection.”

“If they were to re-obtain their business license with the city and be allowed to resume operations, they would have their snack bar license,” he said.