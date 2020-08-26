Goldie's Bar to reopen after suspension overturned

ELKO — Longtime downtown watering hole Goldie’s Bar will be all set to reopen for business, after city council voted unanimously to remove a suspension on its business license that has been in place since Aug. 6.
The motion read in part that the suspension of Goldie’s Bar’s business license would be overturned on the conditions that the film covering the bar’s windows and door be removed, and that owner Ron Goldie must obtain a correct snack bar license through the state within 45 days.
The Free Press previously reported that Goldie’s Bar, 465 Railroad St., was shut down in early August after failing to comply with Gov. Steve Sisolak’s July order that all bars in Elko County not permitted to serve food must close due to COVID-19 concerns.
Elko City Manager Curtis Calder previously said that the bar was shut down because it did not have the correct license to serve food.
“All bars that are not licensed to serve food, with the exception of Goldie’s, closed,” Calder said. “Goldie’s remained open then they received a written notice of violation around July 18. This is the only instance where we have issued one of these and the business hasn’t complied. They were arguing that they do have a license to serve food.”
Goldie said during Tuesday’s hearing that he has operated his bar for more than 28 years, has undergone routine health department inspections, and nothing was ever said or done to lead him to believe that he did not have the proper license to serve food products alongside alcoholic beverages.
“I would ask each of you on the city council board before you make the decision, please, in the sake of fairness and impartiality, put yourself in my place,” he said.
“I had what I thought was a food establishment license, and on it, it says no restrictions,” Goldie said. “That is what it says. I have operated under this same license for over 28 years.”
State environmental health specialist Matthew Lawstemm said during Tuesday’s hearing that Goldie did not have the correct license to serve prepared foods, but that his license did allow him to sell prepackaged snacks and candies such as chips, pretzels and beef jerky.
Lawstemm said Goldie has completed the necessary steps to receive a snack bar license and has “essentially passed their pre-opening inspection.”
“If they were to re-obtain their business license with the city and be allowed to resume operations, they would have their snack bar license,” he said.
Goldie said when Calder explained to him that he did not have the correct license to be selling prepared foods, he said he would voluntarily close immediately.
“There was no need to revoke my business license,” Goldie said. “I said I would close and I did close and I have been closed ever since.”
Goldie said this is the second time his bar has been forced to close this year due to a governor’s mandate, and that he remained open because he honestly believed he was allowed to sell food, and was therefore in compliance with the Governor’s mandate.
“I did not defy the Governor’s mandate to be defiant,” he said. “I really thought I was right to stay open with my license in hand.”
Elko resident and Goldie’s employee Barry Simmons was one of several community members to speak on Goldie’s behalf during the hearing.
“I have worked for Ron off and on for 15 years,” Simmons said. “He is a great boss and a really good friend. We were under the impression that we were doing everything right, following the rules, and this was kind of a big surprise when this ball came down.”
Also discussed during the hearing was the issue of an April incident when Goldie reportedly denied police officers entry into the bar to investigate rumors that the bar was not in compliance with the state’s COVID-19 mandates, a violation of his liquor license.
“That was an isolated incident and I do apologize for making a bad decision,” Goldie said. “The police have always been welcome at Goldie’s before and after that day.”
“I can promise and assure you that will never happen again. Lesson learned,” he added.
After all conditions outlined by City Council are met, and the proper documentation is provided to the city, Goldie’s Bar will be all set to welcome customers back through its doors.
