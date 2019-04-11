{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Small hands dug through piles of rocks set up on tables in the Halleck Bar Gallery of Northeastern Nevada Museum. Some youngsters used hand lenses to examine the minerals to make sure they had the correct specimen. Others did scratch tests or used magnets to pull samples from the pile. They chattered between themselves as their adult guide led them through the experience. “Gold Fever” is a big deal amongs fourth graders.

Grade school youth participate in Gold Fever

Jessie Holland assists Rollynd Atkins and his peers during the mineral identification part of the program. Students pictured here are from Owyhee Combined Schools.

“It’s like a right of passage,” said Newmont external relations representative Jaymie Donovan. “It’s been going on for over 20 years. The program is for Elko County fourth graders.”

According to Donovan, about 800 students participate in the event each year. The educational field trip helps children learn about the mining industry and exposes them to career options.

“The video goes over open pit mining, underground mining, gold uses in all the different countries in the world,” Donovan said. “After the video I go up and do a question and answer with them to make sure they have some understanding from the video.”

Volunteers from both Newmont Goldcorp and Barrick Corporation assist in the hands-on part of the tour that involves mineral discovery and identification. The children return home with their completed mineral card and an enormous goodie bag provided by Newmont.

Each student takes home a completed mineral identification card.

“These minerals do come from our mines,” Donovan said.

