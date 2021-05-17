Great Basin College produces literary magazine against all odds

ELKO – Despite a pandemic, budget cuts and a mostly virtual campus, “Argentum,” the Great Basin College annual literary and visual arts magazine, published this spring.

The edition is called “Transformation.”

“It was inspired by world events,” said co-editor Jennifer Stieger.

The committee picks the topic each year before they send out submission requests to the community and Great Basin College students and staff.

The publication is virtual this year, keeping with the theme we are all familiar with since the pandemic hit.

“When we found out that due to the budget cuts we couldn’t print this year, we were just happy that we were able to keep the student [monetary] prizes,” said co-editor Dori Andrepont. “To give it more value as an online only edition we included audio recordings from the theater department. That has received a lot of positive feedback.”

Students and a faculty member chose short stories from the entries that they read aloud and recorded.

The magazine also includes artwork, despite the fact that several of the live art classes were canceled due to the pandemic.