Great Basin College produces literary magazine against all odds

ELKO – Despite a pandemic, budget cuts and a mostly virtual campus, “Argentum,” the Great Basin College annual literary and visual arts magazine, published this spring.
The edition is called “Transformation.”
“It was inspired by world events,” said co-editor Jennifer Stieger.
The committee picks the topic each year before they send out submission requests to the community and Great Basin College students and staff.
The publication is virtual this year, keeping with the theme we are all familiar with since the pandemic hit.
“When we found out that due to the budget cuts we couldn’t print this year, we were just happy that we were able to keep the student [monetary] prizes,” said co-editor Dori Andrepont. “To give it more value as an online only edition we included audio recordings from the theater department. That has received a lot of positive feedback.”
Students and a faculty member chose short stories from the entries that they read aloud and recorded.
The magazine also includes artwork, despite the fact that several of the live art classes were canceled due to the pandemic.
“I was very concerned about the number of submissions because a large number are usually from the ceramics class, bead making and jewelry making,” Andrepot said. “That was my “wake me up in the middle of the night fear” that we would not have enough submissions to put it together. But, we did.”
“This was my first year as co-editor,” Stieger said. “I was pleased with the number of submissions we got. We received a lot in the writing area. We have a lot of creative writing students.”
The two editors estimated they received more than 100 submissions.
The submissions are judged by a panel of out-of-state judges.
“GBC has out-of-state and international students and 'Argentum' is open to all of them,” Stieger said.
“There was one person who commented that she could really see the pandemic reflected in the issue itself and I just wondered how much of that was a reflection of what she was looking for,” Andrepont said. “Of course, this all comes from a time of pandemic, but what does this say about the reader as well as the creator as to what they need from the publication?”
--
