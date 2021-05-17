 Skip to main content
Great Basin College produces literary magazine against all odds
ELKO – Despite a pandemic, budget cuts and a mostly virtual campus, “Argentum,” the Great Basin College annual literary and visual arts magazine, published this spring.

The edition is called “Transformation.”

“It was inspired by world events,” said co-editor Jennifer Stieger.

The committee picks the topic each year before they send out submission requests to the community and Great Basin College students and staff.

The publication is virtual this year, keeping with the theme we are all familiar with since the pandemic hit.

“When we found out that due to the budget cuts we couldn’t print this year, we were just happy that we were able to keep the student [monetary] prizes,” said co-editor Dori Andrepont. “To give it more value as an online only edition we included audio recordings from the theater department. That has received a lot of positive feedback.”

Students and a faculty member chose short stories from the entries that they read aloud and recorded.

The magazine also includes artwork, despite the fact that several of the live art classes were canceled due to the pandemic.

“I was very concerned about the number of submissions because a large number are usually from the ceramics class, bead making and jewelry making,” Andrepot said. “That was my “wake me up in the middle of the night fear” that we would not have enough submissions to put it together. But, we did.”

“This was my first year as co-editor,” Stieger said. “I was pleased with the number of submissions we got. We received a lot in the writing area. We have a lot of creative writing students.”

The two editors estimated they received more than 100 submissions.

The submissions are judged by a panel of out-of-state judges.

“GBC has out-of-state and international students and 'Argentum' is open to all of them,” Stieger said.

“There was one person who commented that she could really see the pandemic reflected in the issue itself and I just wondered how much of that was a reflection of what she was looking for,” Andrepont said. “Of course, this all comes from a time of pandemic, but what does this say about the reader as well as the creator as to what they need from the publication?”

Argentum Magazine

www.gbcnv.edu/argentum

Munificent Betrayal by Richard A. Sanchez

I am the albatross, who was shot into the sea,

by the one who won my heart and curiosity.

Sinking into the void, waiting to be consumed,

by all the other creatures who live under the moon.

I embraced the darkness, the stars simply last their appeal,

and the veil was finally lifted exposing what's concealed.

There,

I looked into the eyes that turn pyramids into sand,

he who lives on pillars built by gods and man.

I held his robe between the roads of kingdoms conquered

new and old.

We climbed the steps of sacred winds,

the world was red and at its end.

Upon the precipice I turned to him,

to a knowing glance and flashing grin.

He spoke in thunder, not in words;

”Betrayal and death, they bring rebirth.

These who suffer will claim the Earth,

and all who hurt you will feel my curse.”

Then,

a tunnel formed of 9-million souls,

naked figures with eyes of coal.

I passed by them and they felt my pain,

they pointed fingers, saying, "rise again!”

Suddenly,

enlightenment was found within,

and from the ashes I did ascend.

To fly beyond Apollo’s reach,

I found a garden which promised peace.

By treachery, this rose adorn,

I burned the petals and kept the thorns.

And through this storm I was transformed,

because one must die to be reborn.

