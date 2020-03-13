Great Basin to restore water for delinquent customers

PAHRUMP -- In response to COVID-19, Great Basin Water Co. is restoring water service to customers who are delinquent in payments throughout its service territory, including Spring Creek.

It will support community efforts to mitigate the impact of COVID-19, said GBWC president Wendy Barnett.

“As a public utility, GBWC understands our obligations to the communities we serve, and that includes the personal safety of our neighbors through personal sanitation,” Barnett said. “We know a safe and reliable source of potable water is vital for hand washing, surface cleaning, and other measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

GBWC will notify customers as soon as possible, with reconnections to begin promptly, Barnett said in a press release issued March 11.

The reconnection policy will be in effect until at least March 30 and will be reevaluated at that time, taking current coronavirus conditions into consideration.

GBWC's service territory includes Spring Creek, Pahrump, Cold Springs and Spanish Springs.

Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to bring them current or discuss their options with GBWC customer service as the suspension of shutoffs is only temporary, the statement said.

“Maintaining service to our customers is a step we are taking to support the health and well-being of our customers and communities,” Barnett said, adding that customers should read and follow CDC guidelines.

