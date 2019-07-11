ELKO — Greyhound Lines announced this week it has restored service to Elko, Winnemucca and Lovelock.
The bus line will provide one westbound and one eastbound schedule each day to San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Reno, Salt Lake City, Evanston, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne and Fort Collins.
In February 2018 the company announced it was cutting service to rural Nevada towns, telling people to ride Amtrak instead.
Greyhound service to Lovelock, Battle Mountain and Wendover was eliminated due to low ridership, according to the company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.