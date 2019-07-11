{{featured_button_text}}
Greyhound Bus

ELKO — Greyhound Lines announced this week it has restored service to Elko, Winnemucca and Lovelock.

The bus line will provide one westbound and one eastbound schedule each day to San Francisco, Oakland, Sacramento, Reno, Salt Lake City, Evanston, Rock Springs, Rawlins, Laramie, Cheyenne and Fort Collins.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

In February 2018 the company announced it was cutting service to rural Nevada towns, telling people to ride Amtrak instead.

Greyhound service to Lovelock, Battle Mountain and Wendover was eliminated due to low ridership, according to the company.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments