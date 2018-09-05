Group protests WSA designation removal request

ELKO — To protest the possibility of removing wilderness study area designations from Nevada lands, a small group rallied on the Elko County Courthouse steps Sept. 4 in response to an Elko County Board of Commission action earlier this year.
The Nevada Conservation League conducted a series of presentations in Reno, Carson City, Fallon and Elko to speak out against a proposal by Sen. Dean Heller and supported by Elko County and others to carry federal legislation to remove WSA designations.
On Jan. 17, Elko County commissioners adopted a resolution that encouraged removing the designation of certain lands as wilderness study areas. The resolution asks Sen. Dean Heller to raise the issue to Congress.
No legislation has yet been proposed, and Heller’s office did not respond to a request for comment.
“We know there is movement in that direction,” said Stacey Shipp with the Nevada Conservation League.
The protests were co-sponsored by the Sierra Club’s Toiyabe Chapter, NAACP and Kids Speak for Parks.
Andy Maggi, executive director of Las Vegas-based Nevada Conservation League, said he wanted Heller to “reconsider his flawed plans for public lands.”
He said removing the designation would put public lands at risk of big business and oil interests and reduce outdoor recreation opportunities, which stimulate the state’s economy through tourism and job creation.
Also attending were Helen Hankins, a former Bureau of Land Management district manager, and husband Mike Mauser, who live in Elko County.
Hankins said public lands provide opportunities for stewardship and protection of resources, including cultural resource, water, habitat and hunting.
“I think it’s important that we maintain the public lands in Nevada,” she said.
Mauser said he has a long history with public lands as an outdoorsman.
“I’ve learned a lot from these lands,” he said, adding that he feels a very strong sense of ownership of them.
Wilderness study areas came into existence across the West after Congress directed the BLM to determine which public lands had wilderness characteristics as defined by the 1964 Wilderness Act.
They remain in limbo until Congress orders a study to determine whether or not those areas are worthy of final wilderness designation. No study has been conducted, and the lands retain protections similar to those afforded to wilderness areas.
Nevada has 62 wilderness study areas totaling more than 2.55 million acres, including 10 sites covering 272,422 acres in Elko County, according to the BLM.
“I don’t think that any study has ever been conducted in the 26 years since and no plan in place for future study,” Commissioner Rex Steninger said at the January meeting when the resolution was passed. “In my opinion, it’s pretty apparent that people have used this wilderness study area of getting wilderness without going through the proper process.”
The county’s January resolution supported the release of all 10 wilderness study designations in Elko County, and the commissioners added at that time that they hope other governing bodies across the state and West will encourage the same action to “protect access for all Americans.”
