Head Start of Northeastern Nevada perseveres during pandemic

Some families were hesitant at first to send their children back to Head Start last summer until parents saw the staff’s efforts to follow safety procedures and thoroughly sanitize the classrooms, materials and toys, employees said.

Closed by the state in March 2020, Head Start reopened June 1 for early head start children, a year-round program.

Teresa Carlos, Silver Street family advocate, said she and Yomaria Robles, Early Head Start family advocate, worked with parents enrolling their children in Head Start. The parents signed a COVID waiver and reviewed the school’s check-in and mask requirements.

Sanitizing each item touched by children “is what made parents feel comfortable. [Also] knowing that the teachers were wearing masks in the classroom was, I think, a big factor,” Carlos recalled.

For infants who are teething, any item put into their mouth goes into a designated “yuck bucket,” Robles said.

The summer session turned into a test run for parents and staff before classes resumed in the fall.