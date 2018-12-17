ELKO – Cancer knows no boundaries and every year a number of Elkoans are diagnosed and forced to seek help outside the region.
Elko Cancer Network was formed in February of 2016 as a way to improve the lives of cancer patients and survivors in the county.
“The Elko Cancer Network started out as a way to help the community and provide for the needs of cancer patients here," treasurer Stephanie Covert said. "We try to fill in the gaps. There is no place for these patients to go locally and so they are traveling to where they need to go."
Covert mentioned that on top of treatment expenses, Elko County cancer patients also have to deal with prescription needs, travel expenses and a variety of other issues.
Director Armida Marin said other costs crop up for patients, such as pet boarding while they are away.
“Our main driving force was the facility and to get the oncologists here,” she said. “We wanted to help NNROC (Northeastern Nevada Radiation Oncology Center). They are no longer here so now our focus is on the travel expenses.”
NNROC closed its doors May 30 of this year. The center had problems with referrals. Officials with the company said they were only able to treat 140 people during the time the center was open, about three years.
Covert hopes that another cancer treatment center will set up in the community and Gamma West is considering that. If this happens, the group hopes to shift focus and work with other needs besides travel.
Gamma West Cancer Services of Salt Lake City specializes in radiation oncology.
However, Covert feels that if a new center comes in the community needs to band together to support it.
“Right now there is no foundation for that to happen,” she said. “This will mold what Elko Cancer Network does. It would be really nice to help people in other ways. Maybe they might need a hairpiece or something like that,” Covert said. “I would like to do other things that would be more centralized here.”
For now the group hopes to just reach out and let people know they are here for people. They want locals to know about the services they provide. Their mission statement includes cancer education and other types of support.
“We had one disbursement in the month of October,” Covert said. “That tells me that nobody knows where to go or that we are even here. When the oncology center was open it was estimated that there were about 12 to 15 patients a month that were going in there and getting treatment. Where are those people? Do they need help?”
“Right now you can print out an application from our website and mail it in,” Marin said.
The group reviews applications under the direction of a board and makes decisions on dispensing funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.