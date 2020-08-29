Highland Manor working with county to contain outbreak

ELKO — Elko County is working with Highland Manor to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus following the death of an elderly resident on Thursday.
The county reported that a woman in her 80s who was living at the nursing facility was the fourth Elko County resident to die of the virus.
The number of residents and staff at the facility who have tested positive jumped to 24 Thursday, one week after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.
Amanda Osborne, director of personnel for Elko County, said Friday that mitigating the spread of the virus at Highland Manor is a “work in progress.”
“We are working directly with the manner to isolate people and ensure the staff who have tested positive are staying home,” she said. It is really more important just making sure they are well isolated.”
Osborne said the nursing facility has established a separate “COVID-19 wing,” which is completely separate from other areas of Highland Manor.
“That is what they have done to help stop the spread of the virus and then they also have infection control processes and procedures as well,” she said.
Highland Village activated COVID-19 precautions on March 13 “and we continue to take every step possible to minimize the impact of the virus,” said Drew Banford, administrator.
In a statement emailed to the Elko Daily Free Press on Friday, Banford explained the facility has provided training on infection control, hand hygiene, proper use of PPE, and monitoring for adherence.
Both staff and residents are screened daily to monitor any signs or symptoms of the coronavirus.
“Group activities have been cancelled, and in-room dining has been instituted, including social distancing throughout the building where possible,” he said.
Visitors have been restricted, but may communicate with residents through Skype, FaceTime, Facebook and Zoom.
Highland Manor has 146 certified beds, according to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Two people who have friends and relatives living there spoke to the Elko Daily Free Press on condition of anonymity.
One said they learned from a Manor resident that restrictions were implemented over the weekend that require patients to stay in their rooms, wearing masks with the doors closed. Meals are served to them individually.
Another who has a family member residing at the Manor said staff updates them daily on their loved one’s condition, and they learned employees are undergoing frequent testing throughout the facility.
Osborne said in addition to isolating individuals with suspected and confirmed positive cases, it is also helpful for nursing facilities to test for the virus often, sticking with a designated testing regimen.
“Skilled nursing (facilities) have essentially been pretty cautious and locked down. It is not only important to test your residents but also your employees and new employees, that is a part of that prevention,” she said.
Osborne said she can confirm that Highland Manor has instituted social distancing practices and is serving meals in residents’ rooms rather than in dining halls.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, nursing home populations are at high risk for contracting coronavirus due to their congregate nature and population age.
“As demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a strong infection prevention and control program is critical to protect both residents and healthcare personnel,” states the CDC.
Osborne said the processes used to trace a coronavirus infection in a nursing facility is not really that different than how it is done elsewhere in the county.
“It really is the same process as far as contact tracing goes. We may not speak to the resident or a patient directly — it kind of depends on the situation — but the contact tracing process is still the same and the disease investigation is still very much the same,” she said.
Osborne said that once a patient tests positive, the lab is responsible for reporting that finding to the state, where the information is put into a database used by the county’s contact tracing team to begin the disease investigation process.
As Highland collaborates with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Elko County Health Department and the State of Nevada Health Department, the facility continues to follow the CDC’s guidelines, Banford said.
The Manor is part of the Highland Village complex that includes assisted living and retirement apartments.
“Highland Village has over 130 staff members that are working tirelessly around the clock in providing the necessary care and medical services for all of our residents and we continue to remain in contact with family members on the conditions and needs of their loved ones,” he stated.
There are 64 skilled nursing facilities throughout Nevada, with a total of 2,015 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide as of Thursday. Recoveries to date include 558 residents and patients and 579 staff members. There have been 146 resident and patient deaths at skilled nursing facilities statewide, and four staff deaths.
There are 382 assisted living facilities in Nevada, with 543 confirmed cases of coronavirus throughout the state. To date, 118 of those residents are in recovery and 103 staff members are also in recovery. There have been 70 resident and patient deaths at assisted living facilities statewide, and one staff death.
For more information about coronavirus and nursing facilities, visit the state information dashboard.
