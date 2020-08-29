Highland Manor working with county to contain outbreak

Osborne said in addition to isolating individuals with suspected and confirmed positive cases, it is also helpful for nursing facilities to test for the virus often, sticking with a designated testing regimen.

“Skilled nursing (facilities) have essentially been pretty cautious and locked down. It is not only important to test your residents but also your employees and new employees, that is a part of that prevention,” she said.

Osborne said she can confirm that Highland Manor has instituted social distancing practices and is serving meals in residents’ rooms rather than in dining halls.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, nursing home populations are at high risk for contracting coronavirus due to their congregate nature and population age.

“As demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic, a strong infection prevention and control program is critical to protect both residents and healthcare personnel,” states the CDC.

Osborne said the processes used to trace a coronavirus infection in a nursing facility is not really that different than how it is done elsewhere in the county.