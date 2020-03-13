Highland restricts visitors due to coronavirus

ELKO – Highland Manor in Elko is limiting visitors due to the coronavirus, a day before Gov. Steve Sisolak’s state of emergency declaration that will enforce limiting general access to nursing homes.

The skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facility, which also houses retirement apartments at Highland Village, enacted a limited visitor policy on March 12 to restrict walk-in visitation to its patients until further notice.

“No visitors are allowed in the building,” said a statement posted on Highland’s Facebook page.

A limited visitor policy permits individuals within Highland who are essential to the well-being of the resident or are visiting a patient who is receiving end of life care.

“Our first priority is the safety and well-being of the patients we serve who can be the most vulnerable to acquiring this virus.”

Highland employees, which includes nurses, CNAs, care assistants, and other staff, are being screened before the start of their shift. Those displaying symptoms or showing a high temperature will be asked to return home, self-quarantine, and seek medical attention.

Other means of communication are encouraged, such as phone calls, Skype or FaceTime.