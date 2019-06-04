ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital (NNRH) recently donated $7,500.00 to Friends In Service Helping (FISH).
“We greatly value the positive impact that FISH makes in our community,” said Steve Simpson, the hospital’s chief executive officer.
“It is a blessing to have an organization like FISH in town to assist those who are in need. At NNRH, we count it a privilege each year to financially support the good work that FISH is doing,” Simpson continued.
Sherry Smith, executive director of FISH, said that her organization depends on support from community-minded businesses like NNRH.
“Whenever we receive a check like this, we are so blessed,” Smith stated. “This is a windfall that will help pay for much needed repairs to our facilities.”
Smith went on to describe how FISH served approximately 4,000 individuals in 2018, providing food, clothing, showers, hygiene supplies and laundry services. The agency operates both the thrift store and food bank at 821 Water Street as well as the Samaritan House Emergency Shelter at 487 South 5th Street.
“With 4,000 people coming through the doors, it does take a toll on our facilities,” Smith continued. “Donations like this help us improve our buildings and better serve our neighbors.”
Smith concluded by expressing gratitude to the hospital. “NNRH has not just been our benefactor; they have been our community partner. They want to see us continue to serve those in need in our community.”
Those interested in learning more about the services provided by FISH may call (775) 738-3038 or visit www.fishelko.org.
