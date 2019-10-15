ELKO—Staff members at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital recently wore pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
“This is a cause that is very near and dear to us at NNRH,” said Steve Simpson, hospital CEO. “Our staff supports those who are battling cancer all year long. We do this in our Infusion Clinic where patients can receive chemotherapy and other treatments. Plus, our staff donates to the Elko Cancer Network to support those who are travelling out of town for care,” Simpson continued.
According to Simpson, one of the best defenses against breast cancer is scheduling an annual screening mammogram.
You have free articles remaining.
“Research has shown again and again that early detection is key to beating breast cancer,” Simpson stated. “At NNRH, we have four licensed and registered mammographers on staff. These ladies are dedicated to conducting high-quality screenings with sensitivity and compassion. For them, breast cancer awareness is a year-round priority.”
NNRH is offering a discounted rate of $90 on screening mammograms throughout the month of October. Most insurance plans will cover some or all of this cost. The $90 includes the radiologist’s reading fee, and patients do not need a doctor’s order to schedule. For more information, call (775) 748-2243 and select option “2”.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.