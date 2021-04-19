In-person graduation returns to Elko County schools

ELKO – The Class of 2021 has received the green light to resume in-person graduations in June.

Local control of schools on May 1, combined with the state reopening at 100% capacity on June 1, are the main reasons high schools can once again conduct graduation ceremonies in front of family and friends.

Superintendent Dr. Michele Robinson made the announcement to the Board of Trustees on April 13, within an hour after Gov. Steve Sisolak’s press conference that expressed his goals for the state.

Sisolak said the state would transfer COVID-19 mitigation decisions to the school districts by May 1, adding that he felt confident that counties would fully reopen at 100% by June 1.

Masks will continue to be mandated statewide, he said.

The announcement was welcomed by Robinson, who said the school district was “thrilled that the Class of 2021 will not be missing out on this important ceremony.”

Last year, high schools throughout Elko County organized drive-by graduations to hand out diplomas to seniors after restrictions were placed on in-person gatherings and capacity for indoor and outdoor venues.

