ELKO – At one point in time the idea of having a community college in Elko was just a dream. Bob Burns, Bill Wunderlich, Mike Marfisi, Fred Harris, Paul Sawyer and Dr. Hugh Collett were especially keen on the idea.
According to 98-year-old Collett, keynote speaker at this year’s foundation dinner dance, five of the men traveled to Ontario, Oregon, to visit Treasure Valley Community College. On their return home Sawyer challenged the others by saying, “If you want a college, I’ll raise the $40,000 needed to get it started.”
According to Great Basin College foundation director Matt McCarty, after that trip Sawyer hired the first president and suggested they had better start fundraising.
Sawyer had an original philanthropic idea that involved the local population. Sawyer asked people to “give a day’s pay” to get the ball rolling. It was a popular idea and Earl Frantzen, co-owner of the Elko Daily Free Press, popularized the effort by printing the slogan numerous times on the front page of the newspaper. The community of 7,000 came up with about $45,000 in 30 days, which is equivalent to about $300,000 today.
“We are revitalizing that campaign," McCarty said. "At that time it was an idea, a gamble, not knowing what would happen with it. Now, instead of giving us money, we want you to invest in the community.”
McCarty explained that the campaign would reach every community within the 86,500 square miles that is the GBC campus, one of the largest colleges in the U.S. geographically. He is hoping people will make it an ongoing annual investment.
“The People’s College” is a term that was once coined by Charles Greenhaw, a founding father,” McCarty said. “Fifty-two years later a new fundraiser, “invest a day’s pay,” has been instituted to help bolster the endowment, free the college to begin new programming and bring the community back to the college.”
McCarty said when the Nevada Legislature changed the funding formula from one based on enrollment to one concerned only with the number of academic degrees awarded, that created a serious financial strain on the college.
When president Mark Curtis took the helm he was handed another 30 percent cut to the budget. McCarty said the college and current president Joyce Helens are now dealing with a shortfall of more than $2 million over the next two years.
McCarty said, “As of the June 2018 Board of Regents meeting Great Basin College was looking at about half a million dollar budget shortfall. That is what we were expecting. Less than a month later, we were told, no, it’s actually a 1.4 million dollar shortfall.”
McCarty said everyone was caught off guard, including the Board of Regents.
“Basically, it was an interpretation of the funding formula,” McCarty said. “All of the CFOs for all of the colleges get together and look at the budget and say, this is where we are. All of the CFOs, the system and the Regents were all reading the formula one way.”
He said when the budget was submitted to the state it was a done deal.
“We had about a week to balance our budget,” McCarty said. “We had to come up with $900,000.”
McCarty said the college considered all options and viewed removing entire centers, reducing staff, student services and other cuts.
“The foundation approached the college and said ‘We have money that we can give to you,’ McCarty said. ‘Lets fill this hole, lets keep the college [running].’”
The foundation “gifted” the funds to the college.
According to McCarty, scholarships and endowments were not touched. Those funds are still managed as originally directed by the donors.
“None of the restricted monies were used in this,” he said. “It did not put the foundation at a deficit, but it did say we no longer had the unrestricted funds that we had in the past,” McCarty said. “It takes money to generate money.”
“Part of Dr. Collett’s speech was about us being able to be independent,” McCarty said. “In no way are we going to be or do we want to be independent of the [Nevada] System of Higher Education. It’s not a feasible option for us. However, if we can grow our foundation, when there are budget shortfalls we have much more flexibility.”
McCarty said the foundation has always been there to support the college. They are still keeping to their mission but are looking at having a much larger endowment so they can use the interest more freely. When an economic downturn occurs in the state or there is another detrimental change in the funding formula the college will still remain strong.
“If we were able to generate a million dollars a year over 50 years what would that do?” McCarty asked. “If the “Give a days pay” campaign continued for every year over the last 52 years, this discussion would not be taking place.”
“We want to continue to offer and develop four-year degrees that make sense for our communities,” McCarty said. “We want to make sure the community knows [this].”
He mentioned the bachelor degree in applied science in management and supervision as a good example of such a program.
McCarty said that dreaming and growth have been stymied over the past 11 years due to the cuts. He said he wants people who have invested years of their lives in the college and the students to be able to dream again.
“I want to connect with the community so that the community can connect back to the college, so that we can make these dreams happen,” he said.
McCarty said new programs cost about $500,000 to start up over a period of three years. That does not include a lot of equipment costs. After the three-year grace period the college can request state funding.
Approximately 100,000 students have utilized Great Basin College to further their education. According to McCarty, if every single alumnus gave $140 (an average daily wage for the region) the sum would be $14 million.
“The spending interest off of a $14 million endowment could allow for a new program to begin every year,” McCarty said. “With that time frame, we could be exceptionally responsive to industry and community needs and have the ability to continue to grow in the directions that will help offset future budget shortfalls, perhaps even avoiding them entirely.”
The “Invest a day’s pay” campaign began March 16.
“This is what we did 50 years ago. Why can’t we do it again?” Collett said.
