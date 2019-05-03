A road dispute that started 21 years ago, and that made national news 19 years ago, finally appeared to come to a resolution this week.
Back in 1995, Jarbidge’s South Canyon Road, a narrow, 2.4-mile road leading into the Jarbidge wilderness, was partially washed out by the Jarbidge River. That later led to conflicts over the status of the road. On Independence Day 2000, hundreds of impassioned protesters from Elko County and Idaho and around the country gathered in remote Jarbidge, and in a dramatic scene they used ropes to move a boulder that the Forest Service had put into place to block the road.
Since then, Elko County, the Forest Service, and environmental groups have battled over the road.
One of the issues at stake is what makes a road an RS 2477 road. The agreement which the Elko County commissioners approved Wednesday sets aside the RS 2477 issue and has the Forest Service grant the county an easement over South Canyon Road.
Commissioner Jon Karr, who was front and center in the group that hauled the stone away in Jarbidge on July 4, 2000, said that although the new agreement does not resolve the RS 2477 issues, “I still think it’s a huge win, and I can’t wait until we pass this and jump up and down and say we won.”
“I think that we can pretend that we won, and we can jump up and down all we want,” Commissioner Demar Dahl said. But he said he thinks that approving the road agreement would be “a mistake.”
The road agreement was approved at Wednesday’s commission meeting with four of the five commissioners voting for it. Rex Steninger, Cliff Eklund, Delmo Andreozzi and Jon Karr voted to approve the agreement with varying levels of enthusiasm and reluctance. Demar Dahl voted against the agreement.
“This lawsuit been going on for quite some time, in different phases,” Elko County Deputy District Attorney Rand Greenburg said at the commission meeting. “Back in 2005, the county was looking to settle this. We had a settlement agreement that indicated that the Forest Service would not dispute our RS 2477 [right to the road], basically granting that to us. However, at that time the Wilderness Society jumped in and intervened on that lawsuit, and disrupted all that, unfortunately. They claimed that it didn’t comply with federal regulations, federal law, and it was an invalid agreement. That lawsuit went before Judge Du [Nevada U.S. District Court Judge Miranda Du]. She indicated that we failed to prove an RS2477 and disapproved of the settlement agreement.”
Greenburg said this left the Elko County commissioners with three options: appeal, walk away, or work on a settlement agreement.
He said that “a few” attorneys have been involved in the Jarbidge road issue over the years, but people he wanted to acknowledge for their work on the new agreement include former Deputy District Attorney Kristin McQueary, former District Attorney Gary Woodbury, and current Elko County Natural Resources Director Curtis Moore.
“I at the end added my little flair,” Greenburg said.
He said that with the new agreement, the Forest Service, in exchange for Elko County dropping its appeal, agrees to grant the county an easement over South Canyon Road.
With the agreement, Elko County does not have to disavow its claim that South Canyon Road is an RS 2477 road. That issue never has been settled in court. Judge Du simply said that Elko County did not provide enough evidence to prove that South Canyon Road is an RS 2477 road. If another lawsuit does come up, Elko County could still claim it is an RS 2477 road.
“The agreement allows us to maintain that road,” Greenburg said. “We can maintain it without getting permission of the Forest Service.”
All maintenance and repair would be done in accordance with a 2005 Record of Decision.
Greenburg said there are only three ways in which the Forest Service could terminate the easement agreement: by condemning the road, by consent from the county, or if the road is abandoned for five years.
“Even if we have an RS 2477, those options would still be available to the Forest Service,” Greenburg said. “So we’re not really losing any legal remedies by taking an easement. I believe an easement provides us with an even better legal mechanism to assert our rights.”
The settlement agreement and the easement are good, Greenburg said, because they clearly comply with federal regulations, “and that will stop the interveners from coming in and saying this is no longer valid.”
Revised Statute 2477 is one sentence in the Mining Act of 1866 which says, “The right-of-way for the construction of highways across public lands not otherwise reserved for public purposes is hereby granted.”
Elko County and other advocates for state and local rights say that this statute means that historic roads belong to the local county, not the federal government.
Some others see things differently. In 2017 Michael Freeman, a staff attorney for Earthjustice representing The Wilderness Society and Great Old Broads for Wilderness, said, “For nearly two decades, Elko County has tried to claim ownership of a road that belongs to the American public.”
At Wednesday’s county commission meeting, Dahl and several members of the public expressed two major concerns about the easement agreement: That it continues to give the Forest Service ultimate control over the road, and that it may be setting a precedent which would cause problems when future road disputes come up.
“Now we have an agreement saying that the Forest Service is going to let us use it as long as we do certain things, until they decide that they will close it, if they want to close it,” Dahl said. “We went to the Forest Service and said Mother may I, and they said yes, under our conditions.”
Dahl said that Woodbury agreed that “this sets an important precedent – maybe not a legal precedent – but years down the road when other commissioners are trying to determine what do we do in a situation like this, they will go back and say, well, this is the precedent.”
Although Commissioner Eklund voted for the easement agreement, he expressed reservations.
“Are we setting a precedent for every RS 2477 road throughout the western United States -- not just Elko County?” Eklund asked. “Is this going to be used as a precedent to say, yeah, it may be a 2477 road but it might not be, but if you come into our good graces, we’ll give you an easement?”
Dahl suggested that backing down now could send the wrong message.
“The reason that we have been able to get deference from the Forest Service and the government agencies as much as we have in Elko County compared to other counties in the state is because we have been willing to take positions like this,” Dahl said.
Steninger said he agreed “100 percent” that the stands Elko County has taken over the years have had a significant impact.
“It would be a lot different world today if we hadn’t taken that action in 2000,” Steninger said of the activities around the time of the shovel brigade.
McQueary spoke at Wednesday’s meeting, saying, “I was here at the beginning of this 21 years ago, and I thought I would come in at the end to address commissioner Eklund’s concern about a precedent.”
“As a result of Elko County’s litigation in this case,” McQueary said, “Elko County, and I think by our example other counties, are much more knowledgeable about how to litigate RS 2477 rights of way, and what type of proof is going to be persuasive to the court and to the federal agencies.
“In my opinion, this easement is specific to this road segment. Every other RS 2477 issue is going to stand and fall based upon the history of that road and the circumstances that caused that road to exist.”
Three people at Wednesday’s meeting -- Jase Stegall of Jarbidge, Harry Botsford of Spring Creek and Cliff Gardner of Ruby Valley -- expressed their opposition to the commissioners approving the easement agreement with the Forest Service.
“I have a strong distrust for the Forest Service and their policies and procedures due to their track record,” Stegall said. “I don’t want to give up anything to them, because once they take away, they’ll never give back.”
“We own the roads; they don’t,” Botsford said. “They came after we created most of these roads, so we shouldn’t accept an easement. We still ought to fight. Please fight.”
“RS 2477 road right of ways mean very little anymore,” Gardner said, “with all the layers of legislation that have come on top of each other over the years.”
Gardner suggested that one possible solution to the Jarbidge road dispute would be an executive order from the current U.S. administration. The Elko County commissioners did approve sending a letter to the Trump administration in December, but that has not led to a resolution.
Expressing support for the easement agreement, Andreozzi said he feels that an easement actually puts the county in a more secure position with the road than the RS 2477 status has. He said both easements and RS 2477 are ways to convey property to an entity for public use. However, while trying to establish that the road is an RS 2477 road, the county took lots of evidence to court, and still failed to convince a judge. Now the easement takes the mystery out of the status of the road.
“If the 2005 agreement had included this easement, we wouldn’t be here today,” Andreozzi said.
“I remember being at the shovel brigade,” Karr said, “and being on that rock, pulling it out, and we were standing there saying the road is open. Well, to me, I think that’s why we won, and we now have a piece of paper that says we need to maintain the road and keep it open. So that’s why I’m for this.”
“I’m also going to support this settlement.” Steninger said. “I understand that under the 1866 act, with a RS 2477 road you should not need an easement from the Forest Service. But we took that fight all the way to the federal court in Reno and a misguided judge ruled against us, and unfortunately her ruling is the law of the land right now. And we have no rights on that ruling without this easement, and the only way to reverse that ruling would be to appeal it to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. I think that would be expensive, time consuming, and ultimately fruitless.
“I think the citizens of Elko County are weary of this fight. Like Jon says, the road is open, and we have the right to maintain it, and keep it open. I think that was the ultimate goal of Elko County, the ultimate goal of the citizens, and the ultimate goal of the shovel brigade. And finally, the agreement says, and I quote, ‘Elko County does not, by acceptance of this easement, waive any property rights that it, or its predecessor, may have acquired under RS 2477.’
“That’s good enough for me.”
