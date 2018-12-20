Try 1 month for 99¢
Lamoille Women’s Club participates in National Wreaths Across America

 SUBMITTED

Wreaths Across America

Editor:

It was our privilege for the 4th year in a row to participate and lay a wreath at the Elko County War Memorial in front of the court house, in honor of our fallen veterans on December 15.

Truck loads of wreaths driven from Harrington, Maine, to the Arlington cemetery create the world’s largest veteran’s parade lasting 10 days. The veteran’s parade stops at VFW’s, American Legion posts, schools, and cemeteries along the way

Volunteers across the country laid wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, at memorials and gravesites of fallen servicemen and women. When the wreath is laid on a veteran’s grave, the name engraved on the tombstone is read out loud, and the veteran is thanked for their courage and sacrifice.

There were 1.8 million wreaths placed in more than 1,640 cemeteries nationwide on December 15 to honor our fallen Veterans.

Elisabeth Moore, veteran

coordinator

Lamoille Women’s Club

