Land snails and slugs of the Great Basin National Park

The Great Basin Mountainsnail (Oreohelix strigosa depressa) attached to a rotting piece of aspen

ELKO — Bristlecone Audubon will hold its September meeting on Friday, Sept. 21.

Mark Ports, Professor Emeritus from Great Basin College, will share the results of a research project he has completed for the Great Basin National Park.

Over the course of three years, he collected and identified the land snails and the one species of slug that inhabit the park. Ports will discuss the importance of mollusks to the ecosystem at Great Basin Nationals Park. He will also discuss the natural history and biogeography of these land snails.

Everyone is invited to attend this presentation. The meeting will be in Room 208 of the DCIT Building at GBC, 1050 Chilton Circle, at 7 p.m.

