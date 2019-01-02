Try 1 month for 99¢
LASSO announces art auction winner

From left are: Vivian Wright, art auction winner, Micqaela Jones, artist/donor, Curtis Calder, city manager, and Karen Walther, animal shelter manager.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — The Local Animal Shelter Support Organization and the City of Elko announced the winner of the limited edition print of “Bearly Spring,” generously donated by local artist Micqaela Jones.

The winning bid of $510 was made by Vivian Wright through an online auction administered by biddingowl.com.

All funds generated through this auction directly benefit LASSO’s spay/neuter program, which has spayed/neutered nearly 5,000 shelter animals since 2011.

To learn more about LASSO, please visit LASSOelko.org and consider volunteering and/or making a tax deductible donation.

