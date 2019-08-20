‘Laugh out Suicide’ raises funds

ELKO — How do we get out of the darkness? How do we deal with the pain and struggle that exist within our lives or in our own heads?
Sam Horvitz and Albert Harmer have found a way out of this pain using laughter and comedy. The organizers have both lost a loved one by suicide. They came together to create the “Laugh out Suicide” fundraiser which was held July 27 at the Silver Dollar Club.
The charity fundraiser is the third in a series of comedy shows sponsored by the Silver Dollar Club this year.
The fundraiser was comprised of local comedians. An auction raised more than $2,060. All proceeds from the event were donated to Zero Suicide Elko County, a local suicide prevention and advocacy organization that meets form 9-10:30 a.m. the second Monday of each month at 850 Elm St.
Event organizers are hoping to jump start suicide prevention and awareness efforts by issuing “A Silver Dollar Challenge” to Elko and surrounding areas. They are calling on all local businesses and organizations to contribute to fundraising and awareness efforts for local suicide prevention and mental health awareness.
“We here at the Silver Dollar would rather toast memories with friends, than toast over the memory of them,” said Horvitz.
Lynette Vega, organizer for Zero Suicide Elko County, is asking businesses and groups to form teams to walk in the Suicide Prevention Walk on Sept. 14 at Elko City Park.
Registration starts at 8 a.m., the ceremony is at 8:30, and the walk begins at 8:45. The cost is a $20 donation, which includes a t-shirt, beads, and other items.
For more information on how to get involved in suicide prevention or form a team contact Vega at 397-1911.
