Nevada Highway Patrol badge

Through New Year’s Day, Northeastern Nevada residents can expect to see double or even triple the normal law enforcement presence. The Nevada Highway Patrol has joined forces with White Pine, Lander, Humbolt, and Elko Sheriff’s departments, and West Wendover Police Department to crack down on impaired driving.

Our message is simple. If you’ll be drinking, designate a sober driver; if you drive impaired, you will be arrested.

“Unfortunately, far too many lives are lost and families are changed permanently during the holiday season due to impaired driving crashes. Our plan is to remove ALL impaired drivers off the road so everyone can make it home to their families. Make sure your plan includes a sober driver.”

Our goal is to have everyone make it to their destination safely. We strive for Zero Fatalities every day.

Holiday driving tips

  • Designate a sober driver before drinking.
  • Use a taxi, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation if impaired.
  • Call 911 or *NHP (*647) if a drunk driver is spotted on the road.
  • Take the keys or assist in making other arrangements for someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired.

