RENO (AP) — A lawyer for a Salvadoran immigrant charged with four Nevada murders says Washoe County prosecutors have no authority to try him in Reno for two killings that occurred outside the county and that his confession should be thrown out of court.
Public Defender John Arrascada told a judge Monday he has filed motions to dismiss four of the charges filed against 20-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman in a 10-count indictment last month.
They include two first-degree murder charges tied to killings in Douglas County south of Carson City.
District attorneys in Washoe and Douglas counties said earlier they believe they have the authority to try Martinez-Guzman on all charges in Reno because the crimes occurred during the same 10-day rampage in January. They’re seeking the death penalty.
Judge Connie Steinheimer set a May 20 hearing on the motions to dismiss and prohibit use of the confession as evidence to prove at least some of the crimes.
A Washoe County detective testified before a grand jury in March that Martinez-Guzman told her he robbed and killed his elderly victims because he needed money to buy methamphetamine. She said he broke into tears and repeatedly called himself an “idiot” before confessing to the murders.
