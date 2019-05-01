Lester singled out as a leader in tourism

ELKO – Tom Lester, tourism and convention manager for the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, was awarded the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year Award at the annual VolunTourism awards dinner, part of Rural Roundup on April 11 in Fallon.
Nevada Division of Tourism sponsors the annual conference in support of rural tourism. The awards recognize top industry professionals in each of Nevada’s six "territories."
“In his work with the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority, Tom has developed partnerships with the state, as well as built relationships with other Nevada communities, both urban and rural, to promote tourism,” said a TravelNevada spokesperson.
“It’s based on partnering throughout the state with TravelNevada, as well as other partners in the state, such as doing consumer trade show missions,” said Lester.
Lester has also held the Cowboy County territory chair position for more than 13 years.
“There are six chairs throughout the state,” he said. “I represent all the way from West Wendover to Gerlach and everything in between.
“He has always been proactive in his service to Elko and as chair of Cowboy Country,” said ECVA marketing coordinator Julie Nelson.
Part of Lester’s success is his ability to partner with other entities for the economic benefit of the region.
“We are partnering with TravelNevada to bring a big media blitz for Airstream Travel Trailers to Elko,” Lester said.
He also coordinates with tour companies in other countries to bring the international market to Northeastern Nevada.
“We just received Sparkle Tours out of China,” Lester said. “We were able to get them to overnight with their fleet of buses that they will be bringing here on their way to Yellowstone.”
Lester works with Australian, English, German and Canadian travel companies to bring more travelers to Elko where they can experience the “real West.”
According to Lester, new things are happening all of the time in our region.
“We have the mural festival coming in and this particular tour I am doing in Canada will be a media mission,” he said. “I am going to try to get media here to cover the mural event in September so we can get those stories out.”
TravelNevada created the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year Award to celebrate Nevada tourism industry leaders. Friedman worked for 26 years for the state tourism commission.
“I was surprised because I really wasn’t expecting it,” Lester said.
Great job! Seems like things are looking up for the promotion of tourism to Elko! Thanks for your efforts. In 31 years in the RV business this is the first time I've seen marketing done to the RV industry directly. Let's get the Good Sam Clubs in here! Lori Vavak Double Dice RV Park Bar & Grill.
