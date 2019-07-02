ELKO – Five-year-old DeSean Bradley has leukemia. Several local events are being held to raise funds for the boy and his family.
“My husband and I have recently found ourselves looking down a path that no parent should ever have to,” said mother Nora Arevalo. “My son just turned 5 on April 24. He was just diagnosed with leukemia. “
According to Arevalo, DeSean has already had two blood transfusions, three lumbar punctures and two bone marrow procedures. A chemotherapy port has also been put into his chest.
“We call it [the port] his ‘Iron Man’ because it’s been the easiest way to explain what is going on,” Arevalo said.
“We at the West Exit Port of Subs heard about DeSean’s battle with leukemia and knew right away we needed to help,” said owners Robert and Rosa Leonhardt.
The Leonhardts came up with a plan to raise funds. They donated 20 percent of their sales fromJune 29. The business is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located in the Golden Gate Petroleum truck stop located just off Interstate 80 at Exit 298.
“The crew came together and wanted to do something, as well,” Robert said. “I have a great crew. They are more than just a crew, they are family. The customers have been generous in giving tips this week.”
The employees at the business donated all of the week’s tips to the cause.
A donation car wash will also be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 13 at the Sinclair Gas Station across from Elko City Park. Every car that gets washed will receive a raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event. Tickets are $5 each or six for $20. Raffle items include a $200 tattoo gift card, a Taco Time gift certificate, a Hot Rods Auto detailing Platinum Package, a gift certificate for Mattie’s, and a beach towel set with a gift card.
A benefit dinner and silent auction will take place at 5 p.m. July 13 at the Igloo Recreation Center located at 1515 Silver St. The cost is $10 per person.
