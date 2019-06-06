ELKO – Seventy-five years ago the Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France in an attempt to liberate Europe and end World War II. A number of locals served in the war and the first casualty, Lt. Joseph Jasper Gregory, returned home to a community in deep sorrow.
“When his remains were brought over from France the whole town of Elko shut down to attend his funeral,” said American Legion Adjutant Brenda Horton. “It was quite the event.”
Horton said fellow soldier Ensign Lawrence Karnowski memorialized Gregory’s final day in France in his diary.
According to an entry in findagrave.com, the two were on Boat Crew 10 assigned for Omaha Beach. As they set off at 2:30 a.m. for shore, Karnowski lost his helmet and would go through the entire ordeal with his head unprotected.
In the diary Gregory is commended for his work that day. Gregory and his men were responsible for attaching explosives to pilings in knee-deep water.
According to Karnowski, the shelling worsened and the men hid behind a dune. Then they moved on to where they saw a British soldier heading toward a safer area.
“Lt. Gregory and I rounded up our remaining men and sent them ahead to the hillside for protection,” Karnowski wrote. “An emergency first-aid station had been set up near the path and the wounded were being treated. We were nearing it when a large shell scored a direct hit. Gregory, five feet in front of me, was hit badly in the stomach and legs. I rolled him over to attend to his wounds. He kept saying he wouldn’t recover. We talked about the beach job. He was happy that we had completed our assignment. Then he collapsed and died.”
Lt. Gregory was posthumously awarded the Distinguished Service Cross for his valor under combat.
“Elko County lost 50 men in World War II,” said VFW Post 2350 Commander Gil Hernandez at a ceremony held June 6 in front of the Elko County Courthouse.
Hernandez read from President Ronald Reagan’s speech when he addressed a crowd on D-Day some years ago.
“We in America have learned a bitter lesson from two world wars,” Hernadez said. “It is better to protect peace than to take blind shelter across the sea, rushing to respond only after freedom is lost.”
“United they stood, united they sacrificed,” said Russell Hardisty Jr., vice commander of American Legion Post 7. “The D-Day invasion was the largest amphibious assault in the history of warfare involving more than 156,000 troops. Over 12,000 were killed, wounded, missing in action or captured. These troops included Allied Forces from the United States, Great Britain and Canada who plunged themselves onto the European continent.
“The many political labels that we hurl today in our daily conversation matter little when [compared with] facing mines and machine gun fire while charging a heavily defended beach head.”
A member of the color guard played taps and then Hardisty, Horton, Hernandez and Bill Mann, a veteran of the Korean War, placed a wreath in front of the World War II memorial that honors Elko’s fallen.
