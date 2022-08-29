1,800 horses removed from Nevada land under extreme drought

ELY – More than 1,800 horses were rounded up this month from parched rangeland in Elko and White Pine counties.

When the gathering was planned earlier this year the population estimate on the Triple B Complex was 3,475 wild horses, excluding the 2022 foal crop. Bureau of Land Management officials say the region’s capacity to support horses and other mandated land uses is between 482 and 821 animals.

Out of the 1,897 excess wild horses removed, the BLM planned to treat up to 50 mares with the population suppression vaccine GonaCon-Equine and release them back into the complex. In addition, the BLM will release up to 50 stallions back into the complex.

According to the BLM, there was not enough water and/or forage to support the number of horses in the area.

“The gather was crucial to ensuring public land health, as well as the health of the horses,” said Robbie McAboy, the BLM’s district manager in Ely. “Both continue to be at risk due to herd overpopulation and exceptional drought conditions.”

Multiple gatherings have been conducted in the area in recent years. In July 2019 the BLM removed 804 horses, leaving approximately 2,577 in the complex.

The BLM transported the horses from this year’s gather to the Indian Lakes Off-Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral, in Fallon and to the Sutherland Off-Range Corrals in Sutherland, Utah to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program.

Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.

There are an estimated 86,000 wild horses and burros running free in the United States, and another 58,000 being housed in holding pens and off-range pastures.

Nevada has the largest population of wild horses in the United States, and plans are underway to build more corral space.