10 foreign exchange students at Elko High

ELKO -- Hello Elko readers, my name is Tiffany Williams and I am the new vice principal at Elko High School but not new to Elko County or the school district. As I began my new position this fall, I heard we had a record number of foreign exchange students at EHS. I thought "what a novel idea to share a fun story with the community regarding these 10 foreign exchange students."

So I called them down, took a picture, and asked them to fill out a generic questionnaire regarding their time in Elko and the U.S. The 10 are:

Gabriela Acha Ramirez-Cardenas, Spain

Helena Cesare, Italy

Diego Gil Nieves, Spain

Marina Lima Dias Ferreira, Brazil

Julie Isabel Borsch Marthinussen - Norway

Oihane Morales Martin - Spain

Beatrice Sampo - Italy

Antonia Vannerum - Germany

Julia Messiano - Portugal

Soo Chi Yun - Korea

Their thoughts: We eat a lot of fast food and that has been hard to get used to. Most love how nice our Elko community is and how friendly our teachers are. They like the variety of classes they get to take at school, we have to have a car for everything, and the biggest eye-opener was that the majority were looking forward to celebrating our Thanksgiving holiday.

We had several businesses that donated a fun gift for them to take back when their time here ends. Thank you to NGM, Cowboy Joes, Carlin Trend Mine, and Elko High School for your donations.

If you have ever thought about being a host family, please contact: ISEE or CISE.