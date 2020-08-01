100th Elko County Fair awaits state mandates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – The 100th Elko County Fair and Livestock Show faces an uncertain future amid state regulations resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Elko County Fair Board tabled a final decision on the 2020 fair for one week until organizers learn more about the rollout of state mandates early next week and speak with Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday afternoon.

The fair board will make a final decision at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at the Elko County Fairgrounds, said chairman Tony Buzzetti.

“We need some more information,” Buzzetti said. “We need to see what is going to happen.”

Among the concerns are gaming regulations that control the parimutuel betting for the horse racing, which is “the big draw” for the fair, Buzzetti explained.

“It all works together, but it’s the big draw for the crowd, the betting handles, the vendors and the carnival, everything. It brings the big crowd which goes hand in hand with the stockhorse, the home arts and the livestock show,” he said.

Buzzetti pointed to horse trainers who would be heavily impacted if the racing did not take place as scheduled.